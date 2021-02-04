"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," the 54-year-old actress said

Salma Hayek Says She Has 'No Shame' Sharing Sexy Bikini Photos After Weight Loss

Salma Hayek Pinault has been sharing a slew of sexy swimwear pics on social media — and says she's not stopping anytime soon.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 54-year-old actress opened up about the many bikini pictures she has been posting over the last month, telling the outlet that it has been "liberating" to share them with fans.

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she said.

"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it because it was the first week of the vacation," Hayek Pinault added, later explaining that all of her bikini-clad Instagram posts were taken during the same tropical vacation.

The Drunk Parents star then joked that she "started eating again" upon returning home and that she is "not in the same condition today."

Despite gaining back some pounds, Hayek Pinault still plans to post the many "saved" photos she has from the getaway.

"I'm spreading the love out like every two weeks," the Like a Boss star shared. "I'm going to put up another one. I'm almost running out of them but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!"

She added, "People are sick of it but I'm going to let them take a break. They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location."

Hayek Pinault kicked off her bikini posting at the very end of December, sharing some stunning shots in a magenta two-piece and matching coverup while posing on a beach.

"Last days of 2020," she captioned the post. "Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature."