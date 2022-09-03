Salma Hayek Parties in Red Bikini as She Celebrates 56th Birthday During Boat Outing

"Happy 56th birthday to me!!!" Salma Hayek captioned a video of herself dancing to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" while celebrating her 56th on a boat

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on September 3, 2022 02:23 PM
Salma Hayek Dances in Sexy Red Bikini as She Celebrates 56th Birthday During Boat Outing. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiAkQPbNpQZ/.
Photo: Salma Hayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek makes 56 look good!

The Academy Award nominee was brimming with energy as she rang in her 56th birthday on Friday, sharing a video of herself on a boat, dancing in a red-hot bikini to "Happy Birthday" by Stevie Wonder.

"Happy 56th birthday to me!!! Feliz cumpleaños #56 para mi!!! #alwaysgrateful," Hayek wrote in the caption.

She was met with celebratory messages in the comments section. "Love you the greatest ever always," wrote Blake Lively. "Happy Birthday to my muse," Drake commented. "Happy birthday salmita Linda!" Zoe Saldaña wrote. Jordana Brewster commented with fire emojis.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, FELLOW VIRGO!! You look incredible and I hope your new year of life is everything you want it to be! Felicidades, hermana!!" Gloria Estefan commented.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL SALMA!!!" wrote Melanie Griffith. "Nice!" Chelsea Handler commented. "Happy birthday, beautiful. We love you," Anthony Hopkins wrote.

"Happy birthday smart, beautiful @salmahayek. 56 never looked so good," wrote British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. "Happy birthday," Maye Musk commented.

Hayek previously opened up about aging in Hollywood, as she admitted she was surprised she landed the role of Ajak in Marvel's Eternals. "I was shocked to get that role in my 50s," Hayek told AARP last September.

"I felt a sense of gratitude and excitement, not only for this but for what it meant about the possibilities for the future," she said.

Salma Hayek Pinault Receives The First-Ever IMDb "Icon" STARmeter Award In Celebration Of IMDbPro's 20th Anniversary
Tristan Fewings/Getty

"Growing old, to me, has to do with repetition. Something gets old when you've done it for a long time," Hayek explained, adding: "If you're always changing, if you're always curious, how can you be old? You're someone new today."

In regards to her figure, the House of Gucci star said she "just happen to be one of those women" whose breasts grew larger while going through menopause as she appeared on Red Table Talk last June.

"A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation; I don't blame them! My boobs were smaller! So was the rest of my body," she said. "But they have just kept growing. Many, many sizes. And my back has been really suffering from it. And not a lot of people talk about this."

RELATED VIDEO: Salma Hayek Chats About the Intimate But 'Very Fun' House of Gucci Cast Party in London

Hayek previously told PEOPLE that her secret to keeping a sexy figure isn't exercise, but "restorative yoga," in which she tones her muscles "without clenching them."

"Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn't develop that," she said in 2020. "I don't have time to exercise. I am working. I've had some 20-hour days.

"I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles," Hayek added.

