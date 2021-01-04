Salma Hayek Pinault Kicks Off 2021 with a Sexy Bikini Photo

"50+ and still breaking hearts, eh?" one Instagram user wrote in the comment section of the actress's post

Salma Hayek Pinault is kicking off the new year with another stunning swimsuit selfie.

On Sunday, the 54-year-old actress showed off her toned figure in a brown halter-neck bikini top, matching bottoms and tortoise sunglasses. Hayek Pinault accessorized with a red and gold necklace and gold hoops. She pulled her hair back into a high bun for a relaxed poolside look.

Hayek Pinault’s fans and followers wished her a happy New Year and complimented her toned bikini body in the comment section.

"50+ and still breaking hearts, eh?" one Instagram user wrote. A second joked, "You are seriously one the most beautiful women I've ever seen. I'm not even mad at my husband when he talks about how hot you are. 😘🔥"

Last week, the Like a Boss star posted a pair of beachside snaps on Instagram, flaunting her impressive figure in a magenta bikini, a matching coverup, a fedora hat and black sunglasses.

“Last days of 2020,” she captioned the post. “Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature."

“Beautiful as always,” one Instagram user wrote. “Do you ever age?" someone else asked.

In September, the actress celebrated her 54th birthday near the beach in a yellow cutout swimsuit and a matching maxi skirt by luxury swimwear designer Melissa Odabash. She paired the vacation look with chunky gold jewelry, black sunglasses and a bold red lip.

“I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years,” Hayek Pinault wrote on Instagram alongside an outfit photo and a glowing selfie. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ”

Many of the Like a Boss star's famous friends, including Orlando Bloom, Kate Hudson and Charlize Theron, wished her a happy birthday in the comment section.