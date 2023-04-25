Salma Hayek Is Feeling 'Renewed' in Teeny-Tiny Yellow Bikini: See the Pics!

A dip in the ocean has Hayek feeling brand new

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 25, 2023 03:52 PM
salma hayek instagram
Salma Hayek takes a dip in the ocean. Photo: Salma Hayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek is feeling brand new after a sultry splash in the sea.

The 56-year-old superstar just let her 23.6 million followers in on what she does to feel refreshed: jump into the ocean waters at sunset.

In an Instagram post shared Monday, Hayek showed off the scenic splash as well as her swimsuit-clad body with the caption, "Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean 🌊," also adding the Spanish translation and a hashtag, "Cada vez que necesito sentirme renovada, me meto al mar 🌊#oceanlife."

The first slide of the five-part post showed Hayek pulling herself out of the water onto the ladder of a boat. With her hair soaked, her skin glistening and the sunset behind her, she wore a two-piece, bright yellow swimsuit.

She followed the first flick with a video clip of her fully submerging herself under the water, blowing bubbles, then coming right back up. Next came another photo of her hanging off the ladder, leaning her head back and letting the ends of her hair graze the waves.

She finished the post with another picture from the boat, posing with her hands above her head as the sun glowed orange, setting in the distance.

The handful of steamy photos inspired friends and fans alike to voice their admiration for the star; Ziwe simply commented, "wow," Cindy Crawford left three flame emojis, a fan thought it could be a "sports Illustrated swimsuit cover," and Jessica Alba chimed in with "🙌🔥🙌."

salma hayek instagram
Salma Hayek takes a dip in the ocean. Salma Hayek/Instagram

This post comes a month after Hayek went makeup-free in an Instagram post taken by her husband, Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault, while the lovebirds were on vacation in Jordan.

In the three photos, Hayek posed in front of gorgeous red rocks in the background. "Inhaling the magic of Jordan🇯🇴✨" she wrote alongside the photo along with the Spanish translation "inhalando la magia de Jordania 🇯🇴✨."

