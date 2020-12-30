"Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature," the actress captioned her Instagram post

Salma Hayek Shares Beachside Bikini Pics as She Spends Last Days of 2020 Feeling 'Grateful'

Salma Hayek Pinault is closing out the year with one last swimwear pic.

The actress, 54, posted a pair of beachside snaps on Instagram, flaunting her impressive figure in a magenta bikini, a matching coverup, a fedora hat and black sunglasses.

“Last days of 2020,” she captioned the post. “Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature."

Hayek Pinault’s fans and followers wished her a happy New Year and complimented her toned bikini body in the comment section.

“Beautiful as always,” one Instagram user wrote. “Do you ever age?" someone else asked.

In September, the actress celebrated her 54th birthday near the beach in a yellow cutout swimsuit and a matching maxi skirt by luxury swimwear designer Melissa Odabash. She paired the vacation look with chunky gold jewelry, black sunglasses and a bold red lip.

“I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years,” Hayek Pinault wrote on Instagram alongside an outfit photo and a glowing selfie. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ✨”

Many of the Like a Boss star's famous friends, including Orlando Bloom, Kate Hudson and Charlize Theron, wished her a happy birthday in the comment section.

"Happy Birthday to the woman who inspires me❤️" Freida Pinto added. While British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful wrote, "You look amazing !!! @salmahayek ❤️"

The actress also shared an Instagram post teasing her big day, writing, "Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow?" in the caption. The Academy Award nominee also clarified: "By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday!"