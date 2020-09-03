Salma Hayek Pinault Celebrates Her 54th Birthday in Vibrant Yellow Cutout Swimsuit

"I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years," the actress wrote on Instagram

Salma Hayek Pinault is ringing in a new year in style!

On Wednesday, the actress celebrated her 54th birthday near the beach in a yellow cutout swimsuit and a matching maxi skirt by luxury swimwear designer Melissa Odabash. She paired the vacation look with chunky gold jewelry, black sunglasses and a bold red lip.

“I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years,” Hayek Pinault wrote on Instagram alongside an outfit photo and a glowing selfie. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ✨”

Many of the Like a Boss star's famous friends, including Orlando Bloom, Kate Hudson and Charlize Theron, wished her a happy birthday in the comment section.

"Happy Birthday to the woman who inspires me❤️" Freida Pinto added. While British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful wrote, "You look amazing !!! @salmahayek ❤️"

The actress also shared an Instagram post teasing her big day earlier this week, writing, "Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow?" in the caption. The Academy Award nominee also clarified: "By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday!"

In the first photo, Hayek Pinault is showing off her toned figure in a black one-piece halter swimsuit with a keyhole cutout. She added three summer staples — a mesh cover-up, a floppy beach hat and oversized sunglasses — for another must-have vacation look.

Gisele Bündchen simply left three flame emojis in the comment section, while Jason Momoa wrote, "happy birthday salma 😍🤙🏽"

“When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time,” said Hayek Pinault, who posed makeup-free inside the issue, along with stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Rita Wilson and Sarah Paulson.