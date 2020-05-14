Salma Hayek Shares Glowing Makeup-Free Selfie as She Takes Swim in Her Pool

Salma Hayek Pinault is all about embracing her natural beauty.

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old actress showed off her flawless complexion in a makeup-free selfie that she snapped while going for a swim.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Agua 💧 #water#nomakeup,” Hayek Pinault captioned the glowing poolside photo.

The Like a Boss star’s fans and followers supported her barefaced selfie in the comment section with many calling her “stunning” and “absolutely beautiful.”

“As a Latina woman I am so proud to call you my hero! You make us all so proud. You’re beautiful inside and out!” one fan wrote. A second added, “I love that you post REAL natural photos, refreshing to not see photoshopped perfection. Thank you❤️😘."

This isn’t the first time the Mexico native has posed without an ounce of makeup on. Last month, she graced the pages of PEOPLE’s 2020 Beautiful Issue makeup-free alongside stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Rita Wilson and Sarah Paulson.

The actress told PEOPLE that her perception of beauty has changed over the years, but revealed that she’s always been interested in cosmetics ever since she started wearing makeup (then doing others’) as a teenager.

Image zoom Courtesy Salma Hayek

“I started wearing makeup at fourteen but tried to pretend that I wasn’t wearing it because I was not allowed,” Hayek Pinault told PEOPLE. “I would clean the brush of the mascara and very lightly pass it over my lashes I would put some sheer lipsticks on and then dab it off and rub it on my cheeks. Always making sure there was no glitter in it.”

By age 13, she began putting makeup on other people. “I had a lot of ‘clients’…I have to say, I was quite good," she said.