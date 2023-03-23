Salma Hayek Goes Makeup-Free in New Instagram Photos Taken by Her Husband

Salma Hayek Pinault is absolutely glowing.

On Wednesday, the Magic Mike: Last Dance actress shared beautiful sunset photos of her vacation in Wadi Rum, Jordan. The three photos of Hayek, which featured the actress makeup-free, were taken by her husband, Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault.

In the three photos, Hayek is seen posing in front of gorgeous red rocks in the background. In the first, her head is tilted up and her eyes are closed. "Inhaling the magic of Jordan🇯🇴✨" she wrote alongside the photo.

Hayek, 56, is smiling in one and laying her head down in another.

The actress was last seen at the 2023 Oscars, which she attended alongside her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15. Hayek's teen daughter wore a dress the actress first wore in 1997.

The vintage strapless red Isaac Mizrahi gown was originally worn by Hayek, who presented at this year's award show, when she attended the Fire and Ice Ball 10 years before her daughter was born.

To bring the dress to 2023, Pinault sported a shiny thin silver necklace and carried a matching Gucci Jackie 1961 bag, differing from her mother, who styled it with a thick diamond choker, red sequin bag and matching shawl.

Salma Hayek and daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. Mike Coppola/Getty, Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Hayek walked with her daughter down the red carpet, posing together for all photos. The 56-year-old actress wore an eye-catching sequin copper Gucci dress featuring a crisscross neckline and sequin fringe, accessorizing with a gold clutch and shiny jewelry.

Hayek's sparkling Oscars 2023 look comes on the heels of quite a few major metallic fashion moments from the star.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, the star turned heads in a custom crystal-embroidered Gucci gown on the red carpet that had beautiful beaded and fringe details to perfectly show off her curves. Hayek accessorized with Maison Boucheron jewels, a Dionysus clutch and peep-toe sandals. She wore her hair in a carefully tousled updo.

Hayek is always one to show off her famous curves when she's walking a red carpet, even when wearing shiny chainmail, and the Golden Globes were no different. When Hayek hit the purple carpet at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles last November, she donned a multicolored Gucci gown and matching gloves for the night.

Her look included jeweled accents on her waist and the straps of her gown. Her whole dress had a bit of shimmer to it, and the most delicate lace detail could be found around the hemline and at the bust. She completed it all with a pair of silver platform heels that peeked out of the bottom of her dress.