Salma Hayek Got Her Glove Stuck in Fran Drescher's Dress Before Presenting SAG Award to Michael Keaton

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Hayek revealed she got stuck in the ladies' room due to a wardrobe malfunction before presenting a SAG Award to Keaton – who was stuck in the men’s room when he won

Salma Hayek found herself in a slight predicament shortly before presenting at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

In a hilarious video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the House of Gucci actress, 55, revealed that she had a wardrobe malfunction involving Fran Drescher and one of her sheer pink Gucci gloves right before she was set to present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie.

"My glove got stuck on the great @officialfrandrescher dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to @michaelkeatondouglas who was also stuck in the bathroom. 👗🧤🤪😹," she captioned the video in which Drescher, 64, can be heard saying, "I can't even believe it, are you videotaping this? Oh my god."

Drescher also posted the video to her Instagram page, captioning the clip, "In the ladies room at the @sagawardsw/the one in a mil @salmahayek."

After Hayek revealed that Michael Keaton had taken home the Actor for his role in the limited Hulu series Dopesick – which takes a look at America's opioid crisis through the lens of addicts and big pharma – the actor, 70, was nowhere to be found, leaving Hayek stranded on stage, looking around anxiously as the crowd cheered for an absent Keaton.

"Are you kidding me? I have stage fright," the actress hilariously said, adding, "Come on Michael! Come on Michael!"

Eventually, Keaton made his way to the stage, rushing to Hayek's side to accept his award. "Thank you very much," he began his acceptance speech, adding, "Sorry! Quick trip to the men's room. It was packed, by the way. This is so nice, thank you very much. Really, I'm truly grateful."

Although the actor started off his speech with his light-hearted bathroom business, he got emotional as he dedicated his award to his late nephew.