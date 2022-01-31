Salma Hayek Goes Makeup-Free in Gorgeous Swimsuit Selfie

The actress kept it real — and natural — in her latest swimsuit snap

Salma Hayek is a natural beauty!

The 55-year-old House of Gucci star rocked a fresh face in a new selfie posted to her Instagram account Sunday.

In the stunning snap, Hayek, who's wearing a royal blue swimsuit, gazes slightly off-camera.

Referencing her bare face she captioned the photo, "#selfiesunday#nomakeup"

Hayek is no stranger to donning a bare face and a bathing suit on social media.

In September, Hayek commemorated her 55th birthday with a stylish swimsuit pic.

The multi-hyphenate star took some time to soak in the sunshine on a tropical getaway as she rang in her special day on the beach. Hayek posted a photo posing in a bright blue V-neck one-piece while standing in the ocean and gazing out at the sea.

She captioned the swimsuit snap: "Happy 55th birthday to me 💃🏻 looking forward to new adventures #grateful."

In February, the star explained why she has "no shame" in sharing sexy bikini photos, telling Entertainment Tonight that it's "liberating."

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she said.

She opened up about the bikini-clad snaps she posted at the time, adding, "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it because it was the first week of the vacation."

Hayek then joked that she "started eating again" upon returning home and that she is "not in the same condition today."

Despite gaining back some pounds, Hayek still planned to post the many "saved" photos she has from the getaway.

"I'm spreading the love out like every two weeks," the Like a Boss star shared. "I'm going to put up another one. I'm almost running out of them but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!"