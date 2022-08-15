Salma Hayek Goes Makeup-Free as She Shares Bikini Photos from Tropical Getaway

The multi-hyphenate star has said she has "no shame" in posting bikini pictures and makeup-free selfies

By
Published on August 15, 2022 03:33 PM
salma hayek
Photo: salma hayek/instagram

Salma Hayek is enjoying every last bit of summer!

The House of Gucci alum, who turns 56 on September 2, posted two photos on Instagram from her tropical vacation Sunday and Monday, wearing a different bikini in each shot.

"Happy Sunday!!! 😎. Feliz domingo!!!! 😘. #sundayvibes #nomakeup" the actress wrote alongside a picture of herself reclining sans makeup, wearing a hot-pink bikini top, black-and-white coverup and straw cowboy hat.

On Monday, the star was celebrating a new week, and opted for a black bikini, a black-and-white striped shawl and black long-brimmed hat, smiling as she faced the camera.

salma hayek
salma hayek/instagram

"Ready for the week. Lista para la semana. #monday" she captioned the post, which featured a breathtaking backdrop of blue water, green hills and the requisite palm tree.

Hayek proudly posts swimsuit pics on her feed and finds them empowering.

Last September, the actress commemorated her 55th birthday with a stylish swimsuit pic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The multi-hyphenate star took some time to soak in the sunshine on a tropical getaway as she rang in her special day on the beach. Hayek posted a photo posing in a bright blue V-neck one-piece while standing in the ocean and gazing out at the sea.

She captioned the swimsuit snap: "Happy 55th birthday to me 💃🏻 looking forward to new adventures #grateful."

Salma Hayek bikini
Salma Hayek. Salma Hayek/Instagram

After getting into shape, the star explained she had "no shame" in sharing sexy bikini photos, and told Entertainment Tonight that it's "liberating."

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she said in February 2021.

Hayek opened up about the bikini-clad snaps she posted at the time, adding, "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it because it was the first week of the vacation."

Related Articles
Salma Hayek Goes Makeup-Free in Gorgeous Swimsuit Selfie
Salma Hayek Goes Makeup-Free in Gorgeous Swimsuit Selfie
Kim Kardsahian Posts Sexy Seaside Photo Shoot in Incredibles Tee and Risque Bikini Bottoms. https://www.instagram.com/p/CguaZ1WpRIE/
Kim Kardashian Posts Sexy Seaside Photo Shoot in 'Incredibles' Tee and Risqué Bikini Bottoms
Khloe Kardashian instagram bikini photo
Khloé Kardashian Models New Good American Denim Swimsuit in Sexy Mirror Snap
kim cattrall
Bikini-Clad Celebs Over 50 Who Prove Age Is Nothing But a Number
Kendall Jenner wearing a two-in-one outfit in her latest Instagram post
Kendall Jenner Puts on Beachside Fashion Show in Sexy Vintage Look
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on vacation
Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos of 2022
Kim and Khloe Kardashian channel 70s icon Barbarella in metallic swimsuits during their island getaway to Turks and Caicos
See Kim and Khloé Kardashian in Sexy, Matching Silver Swimsuits on Tropical Getaway
Kim Kardashian Poses in Same Sizzling Silver Bikini That She Wore With Pete Davidson Days Prior. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfB7i0ZrHuq/.
Kim Kardashian Shares More Sexy Bikini Shots After Praising Pete Davidson's 'Content Taking Boyfriend' Skills
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna Celebrates Her Birthday with a Series of Bikini Shots: 'This Is 59'
Kylie Jenner surfing
Kylie Jenner Says She's a 'Happy Girl' While Posing in a Bikini on Vacation
salma hayek
Salma Hayek Celebrates 55th Birthday with Swimsuit Pic: 'Looking Forward to New Adventures'
Salma Hayek Salsa Dances With Channing Tatum for His Birthday: 'You’re such a Joy to be around' Tout: Can I get a screenshot of the two from this Instagram post? https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc0Z52TlkHs/
Salma Hayek Salsa Dances with Channing Tatum for His Birthday: 'You're Such a Joy to Be Around'
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Embraces Her Natural Side in Glowing Makeup-Free Video
Catherine Zeta-Jones / Instagram
Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Rocks Sexy Swimsuits While Vacationing with Fiancé Jonathan Owens: 'Feelin Good'
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Simply Stylish in a Black Bikini on Girls' Trip to Mexico: 'The Most Fun'