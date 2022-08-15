Salma Hayek Goes Makeup-Free as She Shares Bikini Photos from Tropical Getaway

Salma Hayek is enjoying every last bit of summer!

The House of Gucci alum, who turns 56 on September 2, posted two photos on Instagram from her tropical vacation Sunday and Monday, wearing a different bikini in each shot.

"Happy Sunday!!! 😎. Feliz domingo!!!! 😘. #sundayvibes #nomakeup" the actress wrote alongside a picture of herself reclining sans makeup, wearing a hot-pink bikini top, black-and-white coverup and straw cowboy hat.

On Monday, the star was celebrating a new week, and opted for a black bikini, a black-and-white striped shawl and black long-brimmed hat, smiling as she faced the camera.

salma hayek/instagram

"Ready for the week. Lista para la semana. #monday" she captioned the post, which featured a breathtaking backdrop of blue water, green hills and the requisite palm tree.

Hayek proudly posts swimsuit pics on her feed and finds them empowering.

Last September, the actress commemorated her 55th birthday with a stylish swimsuit pic.

The multi-hyphenate star took some time to soak in the sunshine on a tropical getaway as she rang in her special day on the beach. Hayek posted a photo posing in a bright blue V-neck one-piece while standing in the ocean and gazing out at the sea.

She captioned the swimsuit snap: "Happy 55th birthday to me 💃🏻 looking forward to new adventures #grateful."

Salma Hayek. Salma Hayek/Instagram

After getting into shape, the star explained she had "no shame" in sharing sexy bikini photos, and told Entertainment Tonight that it's "liberating."

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she said in February 2021.

Hayek opened up about the bikini-clad snaps she posted at the time, adding, "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it because it was the first week of the vacation."