Salma Hayek, 52, Flaunts Her 'Beach Glam' Figure in Sexy Leopard Print One-Piece Suit

Salma Hayek is wishing for warmer days.

As she packed for an upcoming trip to London, the actress looked back on her recent tropical getaway and shared a glamorous photograph from the vacation that showed off her impressive figure.

In the beachside shot, Hayek, 52, wore an uber-sexy $246 Melissa Odabash leopard cutout one piece with matching print sunglasses as she stood among the white sand and blue water. Posing with her hands behind her head, Hayek — who looked sun-kissed in the low-cut suit — expressed her desire for some warmth on Instagram.

“Dressing for freezing London makes me crave some beach glam 🏖” she captioned the image on Wednesday, before translating the same message in Spanish. “este frío de Londres hace que se me antoje otra vez la playa 😎 #pinup #beach”

Her sexy photo appears to be inspired by the famous 1950’s pinup model Bettie Page, who often posed on the beach in her animal print bathing suits — and sometimes even in the nude.

The star has been sharing a lot of seaside shots as of late.

Two weeks ago, the actress posted an Instagram video of herself “listening to the song of the ocean” while sporting the same sexy bathing suit.

Hayek, who loves a curve-hugging silhouette and animal print on the red carpet, proved that sense of style carries through to her resort-wear, as she floated in the clear waters with her eyes closed.

In a separate video, Hayek laid on her stomach in the ocean while the camera panned across the stunning views of the beach. “Mermaid Life,” she captioned the quick clip.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress also posted a series of sexy swimsuit pictures right before the new year.

Rocking a black low-cut one-piece bathing suit, Hayek enjoyed the clear waters, sands, and nearby forests as she soaked up the sun.

“I made it to the #water !!!” she captioned one shot, while adding “#zen” in another.

The actress has been candid about her efforts to stay in spectacular shape into her 50s, as well as the challenges she’s experienced with the aging process.

In a 2017 interview with The Edit, she said it can be tempting to let go a bit, but she wants to remain attractive for her billionaire fashion-magnate husband François-Henri Pinault.

“I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'” she said. “But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.”

In the same interview, she revealed that her eyesight has worsened as she has gotten older. “The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. I’m such a visual person and (now) I cannot read without depending on glasses. … It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.”

Confidence in your body is something that everybody deals with whenever they turn another year older and Hayek has learned how to deal with the good and the bad of it.

“I think it depends on the day. For everybody, I think there are some days you say, ‘This is it!’ And you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This cannot be it!’ You know? Or ‘Is this really it?'” she said.