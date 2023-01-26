Salma Hayek Exposes Undergarments in Sheer Fishnet Gown at 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Premiere

The actress bared her belly button and more for the Miami movie premiere

By
and
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda is a longtime contributor to PEOPLE in entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, design, travel and business.

Published on January 26, 2023 10:36 AM
Salma Hayek Warner Bros. Pictures presents MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE World Premiere
Salma Hayek. Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek is daring to bare!

The actress, 56, showed some skin Wednesday during the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere at Regal South Beach movie theater in Miami, wearing a stunning floral fishnet number that fully exposed her black bra and underwear, along with the rest of her figure.

She accessorized with a green handbag and gold platform sandals with red toenails peeping out, along with a collection of necklaces and bracelets, and kept her hair pulled back in a high ponytail.

The mom of one, who is married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, put every curve on display beneath the sheer dress to celebrate her first role in the Magic Mike franchise.

"The steamy scenes were challenging, fun and technical," Hayek tells PEOPLE at the premiere. "It scared me at first, but Channing [Tatum] is great to work with. He is patient and has a great sense of humor."

Salma Hayek.
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum.
L: Caption Salma Hayek. PHOTO: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
R: Caption Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum. PHOTO: Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

While Hayek has been in some pretty spectacular and award-nominated films, joining the cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance was a "dream come true."

Last month, the Puss In Boots: The Last Wish actress said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that she relished her role in the series' final installment, due out in February — and the chance to star opposite lead Tatum, 42.

"It's a dream come true for me to work with [director Steven Soderbergh] and Channing, who cannot be nicer and cooler, you know?" Hayek said. "He's amazing. And we really got along well. It was a really fun job, and really, I think I made some good friends in that one."

Hayek added that her "day at the office," which included observing 12 shirtless dancers do their thing, "was amazing and mesmerizing every day for a couple of weeks."

The Oscar-nominated Frida star joined the cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance earlier this year when Thandiwe Newton exited the project, and told PEOPLE in August 2022 that she was happy to have the opportunity.

"It's the strongest love story, the strongest female character, from beginning to end," Hayek said about her role. "How lucky am I?"

In addition to the inclusion of a dynamic female character in the third movie, the star also confirmed at the time that Tatum had upped the ante on his moves in the forthcoming film.

"If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven't seen anything. His dance skills — he just got better," Hayek said.

Magic Mike's Last Dance hits theaters Feb. 10.

