Salma Hayek Steps Out with Daughters Valentina and Mathilde for Gucci Show at Milan Fashion Week

Salma Hayek attended Milan Fashion Week with some stylish plus-ones.

The House of Gucci actress, 56, took her 15-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma and stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault, 22, to the Gucci F/W 2023 show on Friday, where they represented the designer with their own ensembles.

Hayek stunned in a midnight blue dress with an asymmetrical hemline, adorned with silver crystal and bead embellishments that matched her platinum platform heels and clutch. She finished the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses with tinted lenses.

Valentina wore a light blue dress shirt tucked into a ruched black leather skirt, rounding out her ensemble with a small black purse and Gucci logo platform heels.

Meanwhile, Mathilde donned an asymmetrical black dress with thigh-high lace-up boots, further accessorizing with statement sunglasses and a studded red purse.

According to Page Six, this marks the second time Hayek has brought both daughters to a fashion show — the first being the Balenciaga presentation during Paris Fashion Week last March.

François-Henri Pinault — CEO of luxury fashion group Kering and president of the holding company Groupe Artémis — was also at the event with his wife and daughters.

Hayek married Pinault, 60, on Valentine's Day in 2009 at City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in central Paris. Pinault is also a father to three children from previous relationships, including Mathilde.

Hayek last wore Gucci for the 2023 Golden Globes in January. Walking the carpet as a presenter, she turned heads in a custom crystal-embroidered gown with beaded and fringe details that perfectly showed off her curves.