Salma Hayek Claps Back at Instagram User Who Claimed She Has Had 'Too Much Botox'

Salma Hayek is setting the record straight: she hasn’t had anti-aging work done on her face.

After sharing an ocean selfie to Instagram Tuesday, the Frida actress received flack from one user who alleged Hayek had been using Botox to achieve her look.

In her social media post, Hayek is seen looking into the camera with a soft smile as her hair blows in the wind. The Grown Ups star captioned the shot, “#wind #aire.”

Assuming the actress had cosmetic work done, the user replied, “Too much Botox 😦 Not needed Salma!” on the tropical photo of the 53-year-old.

Hayek was quick to shut down the follower, writing “I don’t have Botox” before joking “but thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.”

Several other users supported Hayek’s response and agreed that the actress had no need for the cosmetic procedure.

“Girl it is not time yet, you look better than most 20 something year olds,” one person wrote.

Another added, “BEST 👏🏻 COMBACK👏🏻 EVER 👏🏻 you look stunning mama! You are ageless!!!!!”

“Don’t you dare do a thing, you’re a masterpiece!” a fan chimed.

Hayek often shares selfies and solo photos on Instagram. Ahead of the actress’s 53rd birthday, Hayek shared a bikini-clad Instagram with the caption, “Yes, tomorrow I’m 53.”

Fans flocked to the comments section in awe of Hayek’s ageless appearance.

“I thought you were 30 years younger,” one user wrote on the photo.

“33 would also be believable,” another added.

One fan gushed, “I wish to be half as gorgeous as you are at 53.”