Salma Hayek Celebrates 55th Birthday with Swimsuit Pic: 'Looking Forward to New Adventures'

The actress showed off her bright blue one-piece on Instagram to ring in her 55th birthday

Salma Hayek's celebrating her birthday with a stylish swimsuit pic.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star took some time to soak in the sunshine on a tropical getaway as she rang in her 55th birthday on the beach. Hayek posted a photo posing in a bright blue V-neck one-piece while standing in the ocean and gazing out at the sea.

She captioned the swimsuit snap: "Happy 55th birthday to me 💃🏻 looking forward to new adventures #grateful."

A few days before her birthday, Hayek took a selfie from her vacation with blue water, palm trees and overwater villas seen in the background. She simply captioned the post with "#sunday vibes" and #domingo."

During a June episode of Red Table Talk, Hayek shared her take on aging. In short, she thinks it's simply not a problem.

"There's no expiration dates for women. That has to go. Because you can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at age, she said.

Hayek continued: "We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We're not just here to make babies, we're not just here to baby the man. We're not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it's almost like expiration date for you as a woman. It's a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries."

She also got candid about starting to see signs of menopause including one surprising symptom — her breasts growing in size.