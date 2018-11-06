The 5 Best Styles to Score on Sale at Saks Off 5th

We’d be hard-pressed to find anyone among us who doesn’t love savings. And the only thing that’s better than savings is savings on top of savings. Which is precisely what you get at Saks Off 5th’s Designer Event sale — deep discounts on already marked-down big-name labels. Indeed, from now until November 13th, the retailer is offering an extra 30% off select designer styles with the code DESIGNER. Want even deeper discounts? Sign up to be a Saks Off 5th More! member for an additional 10% off. Scroll down to shop some of our favorite styles from the sale — and do it quickly! Merch is selling out faster than you can say “Givenchy.”

Denim Jacket

An oversized denim jacket is a must in any fall wardrobe worth its salt. And a denim jacket from Calvin Klein? Now that’s just the hottest ticket in town.

Buy It! Calvin Klein Trucker Denim Jacket, $254.09 with code (orig. $795); saksoff5th.com

Turtleneck Sweater

It’s officially turtleneck season, and we’d be hard pressed to find a cozier, more lovable version than this one from NYC designer Derek Lam.

Buy It! Derek Lam Striped Turtleneck Sweater, $175.69 with code (orig. $550); saksoff5th.com

Romantic Blouse

If it’s good enough for Meghan Markle, it’s good enough for us! This beautiful blouse is your chance to own a piece from the Duchess of Sussex’s favorite label for a fraction of the price.

Buy It! Givenchy Perforated Ruffle-Trim Top, $277.89 with code (orig. $870); saksoff5th.com

Blue Dress

Kate Middleton recently wore a dress in a similar color, and since then, we’ve all been seeing blue. This Jason Wu silk-chiffon number is the perfect way to work the hue into our fall wardrobes.

Buy It! Jason Wu Silk Chiffon Dress, $510.99 with code (orig. $1,995); saksoff5th.com

Striped Sweater

One of our favorite motifs for autumn? Classic stripes — they never go out of style. And our instincts tell us that we can never have enough striped sweaters.

Saint Laurent Wool Striped Knit Pullover, $350.69 with code (orig. $1,290); saksoff5th.com