Every woman knows there’s no better feeling than slipping into a pair of comfortable shoes — including Jennifer Lopez. While in Miami earlier this month, the singer/actress stepped out in a pair of comfy sandals by Havaianas that are so cute, we couldn’t help but want them for ourselves. Luckily, her already affordable flip-flops are majorly marked down right now thanks to the Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family Sale. They’re normally priced at $40, but you can shop certain sizes and colors today for only $15!

And that’s not the only great deal you can find at the beloved retailer. The sale includes highly discounted prices on tons of other pairs of comfortable shoes. Along with J.Lo’s summer-ready sandals, there are thousands of items on sale, including these stylish Sam Edelman espadrilles that are marked down to only $60 and these adorable Cole Haan leather sneakers that you can snag for less than $100.

To help you narrow things down, we rounded up 10 of our favorite discounted comfy shoes. But you’ll have to act quickly, the sale only lasts until April 6 and certain styles are already selling out. Keep reading to shop all our top picks before they’re gone.

Buy It! Havaianas Slim Metallic Flip Flops, $15–$40 (orig. $40); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Staud Billie Leather Wedge Mules, $206.25 (orig. $275); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! By Far Tanya Glitter Leather Mules, $288.75 (orig. $385); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Patent Leather Thong Sandals, $148.50 (orig. $198); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Rosemarie Leather Platform Espadrille Wedge Sandals, $281.25 (orig. $375); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Cole Haan GrandPro Leather Sneakers, $97.50 (orig. $130); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Staud Gina Square Toe Croc-Embossed Leather Mules, $187.50 (orig. $250); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Aquatalia Carson Leather Loafers, $262.50 (orig. $350); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Michael Michael Kors Glenda Croc Embossed Leather Slide Sandals, $82.50 (orig. $110); saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Krissy Cap Toe Leather Espadrilles, $60 (orig. $80); saksfifthavenue.com