5 One-Size-Fits-All Finds You Won't Regret Buying at the Saks Fifth Avenue Friends & Family Sale

It’s time to move those designer items you’ve been lusting over all season to your shopping cart because luxury retailer, Saks Fifth Avenue, is having its huge Friends and Family Sale! Right now, during its amazing sale, you can score 25 percent off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories and 20 percent off jewelry. With so many designer clothing options available, it can be hard to determine your size, especially if it’s a brand you’re unfamiliar with.

So we’re planning on sticking to five fool-proof buys that won’t leave us with any major spending regrets. We’re stocking our carts with one-size-fits-all products, including a chic multi-layered gold necklace, a cozy cotton poncho, an adorable Manu Atelier top handle purse that reminds us of the “doctor bag” trend, and more!

Aviator Sunglasses

It’s a universal rules (or it is in our books) that a person can never have too many sunglasses — especially when its a pair we can score marked way down! Aviators are a classic go-to for almost any face shape, so you’ll definitely want to snag these retro-style ones from Le Specs Luxe ASAP!

Buy It! Le Specs Luxe 55mm Empire Aviator Sunglasses, $47.60 (orig. $119); saksfifthavenue.com

Wrist Wallet

You’ll always need a place to store your credit cards, IDs, and all the gift cards you collect over the holidays. What better way to treat yourself, than to an adorable new wallet from beloved designer Michael Kors while it’s majorly marked down? This leather wrist wallet comes in a multitude of other colors, including brown, black, and navy, so we might be buying two!

Buy It! MICHAEL Michael Kors Adele Leather Smartphone Wristlet, $88.50 (orig. $118); saksfifthavenue.com

Striped Poncho

Our fall weather plans include cozying up indoors and crossing movies off our Netflix queue. If you plan to do the same, consider getting yourself a cotton striped poncho by Eileen Fisher. It doubles as a robe/blanket when you’re lounging around the house, but won’t look out of place if you need to run a few errands during the day either (or if you just have to answer the door for the delivery man!).

Buy It! Eileen Fisher Striped Organic Cotton Poncho, $61.60 (orig. $80); saksfifthavenue.com

Top Handle Purse

The doctor is in — well, the doctor’s bag is in anyway. It’s the latest handbag trend to take off among celebrities, and now you can score your own version of it for a fraction of the price thanks to this discounted Manu Atelier Frame Suede Top Handle Bag.

Buy It! Manu Atelier Frame Suede Top Handle Bag, $446.25 (orig. $595); saksfifthavenue.com

Layered Necklace

If you’re going to treat yourself to some new jewelry, make it something eye-catching and fun, like this Multi-Row Fringe Choker Necklace by Ettika. Pair it with a V-neck sweater, jeans, and boots for the ultimate fall look.

Buy It! Ettika Multi-Row Fringe Choker Necklace, $40 (orig. $50); saksfifthavenue.com