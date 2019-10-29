Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, Has ‘Very Close’ Relationship with Newly-Engaged Dad Peter Cook: Source

After Sailor Brinkley-Cook‘s heroic sub-in on Dancing with the Stars for her mom Christie Brinkley, who broke her arm during rehearsals, it was clear that the two have a very close mother-daughter relationship. And sources say Sailor, 21, is also tight with her father, Hamptons-based architect Peter Cook, 60, who recently got engaged to his 21-year-old fiancée, Alba Jancou.

“Despite the bitter breakup between Peter and Christie, Sailor has a very close relationship with her dad,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE.

“She always raves about him. But she has not said a word to anybody about his personal life or the new girlfriend,” the source continues.

Image zoom Sailor Brinkley Cook/Instagram

Brinkley, and Cook, who were married in 1996, divorced in an explosively nasty trial in 2008 after Brinkley, 65, learned of Cook’s affair with his then-19-year-old assistant Diana Bianchi.

After Bianchi came forward in 2007, Cook was also accused of having romantic relations with another former employee, Samantha Cole, who was 18 at the time.

In June, Sailor, 21, shared a sweet throwback photo with Cook in honor of his birthday. “Happy birthday to my dad ♥️ i love you forever and always to the moon and back.”

Last year, the Dancing with the Stars alum wished Cook a happy birthday on Instagram calling him her “best friend” and “rock.”

“Happy birthday to my best friend, my rock. I love you so much, dad,” Sailor captioned two photos. “No matter what!”

And in another post from 2018, Sailor shared a throwback of the two of them. “Happy fathers day, pops. I love you to the moon and beyond, through every lifetime and every universe forever and ever,” she captioned the photo.

Image zoom Sailor Brinkley Cook/Instagram

Back in 2017, the model got candid about growing up with divorced parents on Instagram.

“My parents had just gotten divorced and I was so confused about everything,” she wrote alongside a series of throwback photos in honor of friend Emma Scott’s birthday.

“There was this little after-school counseling session for kids with divorced parents that the school put me in called ‘banana splits’,” Sailor added. “Basically all we did was make banana splits and talk about how we have 2 christmas’ and how that was a plus lol.”

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Cook (who adopted Brinkley’s son Jack, 24, in the ’90s) has reportedly been dating his new fiancée for about a year.

The pair have recently been photographed out and about together at events in the Hamptons, including Bobby Flay’s Hamptons Magazine cover celebration in July and the Hampton Classic Horse Show Grand Prix in early September.

Jancou’s LinkedIn page, which was viewed by Page Six, but has since been deleted, indicated that she is a current student at Tulane University and expects to graduate in 2021.

Image zoom Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Prior to her time at the New Orleans, Louisiana college, Jancou “attended a prestigious English private boarding school” called Millfield, which is located in southern England.

The couple was vacationing in Santorini, Greece on Sept. 15 when Cook popped the question with a six-carat Glenn Bradford diamond ring in front of a church, Page Six reports.

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate,” Cook added in a statement to Page Six. “We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!”