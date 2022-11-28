Sailor Brinkley-Cook Often Raids Mom Christie Brinkley's Closet: 'I Love Everything She Has'

Like mother, like daughter.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook loves to take a peek at what's inside her model mom's closet when she needs something new to wear. The 24-year-old tells PEOPLE that as she grows up, she's realizing more and more that her style is right in line with how her mom, supermodel Christie Brinkley, 68, dresses. In fact, some of the pieces she's swiped from her mom's closet are her most prized possessions.

"Both of us are pretty classic," she says. "We love a white t-shirt. We love a good pair of jeans. We love a trench coat, good sweater, a good pair of white sneakers, black boots."

Brinkley-Cook admits that before she found her current classic style, she tried to have an "edgy" vibe before realizing it just wasn't her. "What was I trying to do? I'm not edgy," she tells PEOPLE with a laugh. Instead, she finds comfort in classic pieces, like jeans and hoodies, but isn't shy about grabbing something new from her mom's wardrobe.

"Sometimes I'll ask to borrow something, and I'll be like, 'Oh my God, this is so cute,' and she'll tell me, 'Okay, but you have to give it back.' And then she forgets!" Brinkley-Cook says. She admits that she's held onto a few pieces due to that exact situation, and when she wears them again, her mom remembers where it came from.

"She'll remind me it's hers, and I just tell her she never asked for it back!" Brinkley-Cook tells PEOPLE. "It's always those loopholes with moms, where you're like, 'You can't really be that angry. I'm your child.'"

But some of the clothes Brinkley-Cook has gotten from her mom were actually gifted to her, because the Sacred + Divine creative director admits that she doesn't shop a lot, as it's not something she has the budget for.

When she moved back to the city recently to launch her brand, Brinkley-Cook says she asked her mom if she had any "little things" from her closet she might be able to have. "She gave me my grandmère's old trench coat and it's this stunning beige trench that's been in my family for 40, 50 years, so it's so cool to have that," she says, adding that she also inherited a navy Isaac Mizrahi jacket that she adores.

"Those are the pieces that mean the world to me because they've lived such a life with my mom and now they get to live such a life with me," Brinkley-Cook gushes. "She's definitely got those classic pieces, and I always love everything she has because we're both lovers of those iconic pieces."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Along with sharing her wardrobe, Brinkley has also shared words of wisdom with her daughter, especially as she got into the modeling scene — something Brinkley-Cook didn't necessarily see for herself. Afraid she would just be seen as a "nepotism baby," Brinkley-Cook was hesitant about trying her hand at modeling.

When Brinkley-Cook was just starting out, her mom would tell her that her own career meant that "doors are opened" for her, but she had to put in her own hard work to keep them open and make the most of it.

"I really did," Brinkley-Cook tells PEOPLE of working hard at modeling. "Every room that I walked into, I tried to be the most gracious. I tried to be the most kind. I really got to know everyone on set."

Brinkley told her daughter to absorb everything she could from each set she was on, reminding her that she's only one piece of the "massive machine" when it comes to a photo shoot.

"I tried to really learn as much as I could from the producers, the makeup artists, the hair people, the photographers, the casting directors," Brinkley-Cook shares. "Everyone that works in this industry is so smart and so talented. My mom reminded me that a model is just one part of it all."