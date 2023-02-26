Zendaya Changes into a Second Show-Stopping Gown at 2023 SAG Awards: See Her Stage Look!

The actress is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in Euphoria

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 09:07 PM
zendaya
Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Zendaya is embracing romantic hues — and outfit changes — at the 2023 SAG Awards!

While presenting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie alongside Paul Mescal, the Euphoria actress stepped out onto the stage in a different gown than the one she wore on the red carpet.

Her new look featured a cutout, color-blocked geometric bodice complete with a black and blue top and a silky pink train.

While she went simple with no bracelets or rings, Zendaya compensated for the stunningly effortless look with an dazzling crystal choker complete with a dark jewel in the center.

In her first outfit from the night, she brought all the Old Hollywood glam vibes to the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet. From her hair to her gown, everything oozed vintage.

She stepped out wearing a strapless blush pink Valentino gown with a train covered in sculpted rosettes. The dress featured a tight-fitting bodice and a trumpet silhouette with a robust train. No matter which way Zendaya turned, there was something to look at.

Though her glam looked understated, the rosy hue of both her cheeks and eyes brought just enough color to tie into the gown and amp up the glamour. The actress also brought in a touch of flair on her eyes, with bold eyelashes on the top and bottom. She completed her look with Bulgari jewels.

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Zendaya, 26, is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in Euphoria. Though she's snagged two Emmy awards for this role — in two nominations — this is her first nod for a SAG Award for the show.

This red carpet appearance is another in a long history of impressive outings for the actress. Though she missed this year's Critics' Choice Awards — where she nabbed a trophy for her Euphoria role — she did walk the red carpet at last night's NAACP Image Awards. Even more, she did another quick change for the show, stepping out in a second look!

zendaya
Frazer Harrison/Getty

She walked the carpet in a black and green vintage Versace look before changing into a custom white Prada look that was inspired by a piece from the fashion house's SS1993 collection.

Zendaya also strolled the carpet at September's Emmy Awards in a dramatic Valentino gown.

Styled by image architect Law Roach, the star donned a strapless all-black Valentino ball gown, which featured a corseted bodice cinched with a bow-adorned belt, a circular train and pockets.

She teamed the look with Bulgari jewelry and a retro bouffant hairstyle tied back with a black satin headband.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

