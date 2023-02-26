Zendaya Brings Old Hollywood Glam to the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Dramatic Pink Gown

Zendaya brought all the Old Hollywood glam vibes to the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet. From her hair to her gown, everything oozed vintage.

The Euphoria star stepped out wearing a strapless blush pink Valentino gown with a train covered in sculpted rosettes. The dress featured a tight-fitting bodice and a trumpet silhouette with a robust train. No matter which way Zendaya turned, there was something to look at.

Though her glam looked understated, the rosy hue of both her cheeks and eyes brought just enough color to tie into the gown and amp up the glamour. The actress also brought in a touch of flair on her eyes, with bold eyelashes on the top and bottom. She completed her look with Bulgari jewels.

Zendaya, 26, is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in Euphoria. Though she's snagged two Emmy awards for this role — in two nominations — this is her first nod for a SAG Award for the show.

This red carpet appearance is another in a long history of impressive outings for the actress. Though she missed this year's Critics' Choice Awards — where she nabbed a trophy for her Euphoria role — she did walk the red carpet at last night's NAACP Image Awards. Even more, she did a quick change for the show, stepping out in a second look!

She walked the carpet in a black and green vintage Versace look before changing into a custom white Prada look that was inspired by a piece from the fashion house's SS1993 collection.

Zendaya also strolled the carpet at September's Emmy Awards in a dramatic Valentino gown.

Styled by image architect Law Roach, the star donned a strapless all-black Valentino ball gown, which featured a corseted bodice cinched with a bow-adorned belt, a circular train and pockets.

She teamed the look with Bulgari jewelry and a retro bouffant hairstyle tied back with a black satin headband.

Her Oscars look last year, which was also Valentino, was a stark contrast to the Emmys — but flawless nonetheless.

The Dune actress wore a Valentino Haute Couture white cropped shirt and silver sequin embroidered evening skirt designed for her by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. She finished the look with Valentino Garavani shoes covered in crystals and tons of Bulgari bling, including stacks of diamond bracelets on both wrists and a diamond necklace.

Despite the fact that she wore a couture look for the award show, Zendaya opted to do her own makeup. She showed off her skills on an Instagram Story, writing, "Every now and then I do my own beat."

Zendaya, an ambassador for Lancôme, used the brand's products to create her dewy Oscars makeup moment, which featured bronzed cheeks, a glossy nude lip and silver eyeshadow to complement her Valentino Haute Couture skirt.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.