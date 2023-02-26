The Brightest Dresses Stars Wore to the 2023 SAG Awards

01 of 10 Jessica Chastain Frazer Harrison/Getty The George & Tammy actress stepped out in raspberry colored Zuhair Murad off-the-shoulder gown which she paired with a matching lip.

02 of 10 Ariana DeBose 2022 SAG winner Ariana DeBose wore a hot-pink pantsuit with a thigh-length jacket and plunging neckline.

03 of 10 Jamie Lee Curtis David Fisher/Shutterstock The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress wowed in a red Romona Keveza floor-length gown featuring a plunging neckline and paired with silver jewelry.

04 of 10 Emily Blunt Frazer Harrison/Getty The English nominee stood out in a red, peekaboo floor-length gown embroidered with pink flowers.

05 of 10 Olivia Williams David Fisher/Shutterstock The Crown actress popped in an orange gown, which she paired with a sparkling clutch and matching lip.

06 of 10 Niecy Nash Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock The Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actress donned a strapless yellow custom Vera Wang Haute gown.

07 of 10 Viola Davis Amy Sussman/WireImage The Woman King nominee was a star in a bright yellow Valentino gown, paired with a matching purse and eye-catching jewelry.

08 of 10 Claire Foy The Women Talking nominee wore a plunging chartreuse gown complemented by diamond jewelry and a red lip.

09 of 10 Angela Bassett The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress wowed in a yellow off-the-shoulder tulle gown.