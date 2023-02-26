Lifestyle Style The Brightest Dresses Stars Wore to the 2023 SAG Awards Jessica Chastain stuns in pink, Amanda Seyfried rocks bright green and all the other colorful looks from Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony By Alexandra Schonfeld Alexandra Schonfeld Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 09:46 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 10 Jessica Chastain Frazer Harrison/Getty The George & Tammy actress stepped out in raspberry colored Zuhair Murad off-the-shoulder gown which she paired with a matching lip. 02 of 10 Ariana DeBose 2022 SAG winner Ariana DeBose wore a hot-pink pantsuit with a thigh-length jacket and plunging neckline. 03 of 10 Jamie Lee Curtis David Fisher/Shutterstock The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress wowed in a red Romona Keveza floor-length gown featuring a plunging neckline and paired with silver jewelry. 04 of 10 Emily Blunt Frazer Harrison/Getty The English nominee stood out in a red, peekaboo floor-length gown embroidered with pink flowers. 05 of 10 Olivia Williams David Fisher/Shutterstock The Crown actress popped in an orange gown, which she paired with a sparkling clutch and matching lip. 06 of 10 Niecy Nash Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock The Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actress donned a strapless yellow custom Vera Wang Haute gown. 07 of 10 Viola Davis Amy Sussman/WireImage The Woman King nominee was a star in a bright yellow Valentino gown, paired with a matching purse and eye-catching jewelry. 08 of 10 Claire Foy The Women Talking nominee wore a plunging chartreuse gown complemented by diamond jewelry and a red lip. 09 of 10 Angela Bassett The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress wowed in a yellow off-the-shoulder tulle gown. 10 of 10 Amanda Seyfreid Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock The Dropout nominee wore a bright green Prada mini dress featuring cascading ribbons.