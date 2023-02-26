The Brightest Dresses Stars Wore to the 2023 SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain stuns in pink, Amanda Seyfried rocks bright green and all the other colorful looks from Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony

By
Published on February 26, 2023 09:46 PM
01 of 10

Jessica Chastain

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The George & Tammy actress stepped out in raspberry colored Zuhair Murad off-the-shoulder gown which she paired with a matching lip.

02 of 10

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

2022 SAG winner Ariana DeBose wore a hot-pink pantsuit with a thigh-length jacket and plunging neckline.

03 of 10

Jamie Lee Curtis

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress wowed in a red Romona Keveza floor-length gown featuring a plunging neckline and paired with silver jewelry.

04 of 10

Emily Blunt

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The English nominee stood out in a red, peekaboo floor-length gown embroidered with pink flowers.

05 of 10

Olivia Williams

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Crown actress popped in an orange gown, which she paired with a sparkling clutch and matching lip.

06 of 10

Niecy Nash

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actress donned a strapless yellow custom Vera Wang Haute gown.

07 of 10

Viola Davis

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Woman King nominee was a star in a bright yellow Valentino gown, paired with a matching purse and eye-catching jewelry.

08 of 10

Claire Foy

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

The Women Talking nominee wore a plunging chartreuse gown complemented by diamond jewelry and a red lip.

09 of 10

Angela Bassett

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress wowed in a yellow off-the-shoulder tulle gown.

10 of 10

Amanda Seyfreid

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The Dropout nominee wore a bright green Prada mini dress featuring cascading ribbons.

Related Articles
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards
amanda seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Transforms into a Prada Princess in Mod Mini Dress and '60s Glam at 2023 SAG Awards
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Wears Head-Turning Hot Pink Gown at the 2023 SAG Awards
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Gabrielle Union arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan
SAG Awards 2023: See the Full Winners List!
paris hilton
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Letitia Wright, Dua Lipa, Hunter Schafer, Sienna Miller, Thuso Mbedu, Claire Foy, Ellie Bamber and Naomi Ackie
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from Milan Fashion Week and Beyond
best dressed grammys
Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammys
Rihanna Iconic Looks
Rihanna's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13716304zh) Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, in Los Angeles 2023 Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 15 Jan 2023 Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13713375ir) Amanda Seyfried 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2023 Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *13108156ay LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis All Score Nods
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis Score Nods
storm reid
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week