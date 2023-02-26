Michelle Yeoh Brings the Sunshine to the SAG Awards Red Carpet in Whimsical Black and Yellow Gown

Yeoh is nominated at this year's award show for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once

By Zizi Strater
and Hedy Phillips
Published on February 26, 2023 08:45 PM

Michelle Yeoh sure did make a statement on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet!

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star wore a black and yellow Schiaparelli couture gown that had just a touch of whimsy, thanks to the gold detailing down the front.

To contrast the playfulness of her dress, Yeoh wore her hair in a "sculptural pony," her hairstylist Mara Roszak wrote on Instagram. The actress' look was completed with Moussaieff high jewelery, including chandelier earrings, and black Christin Louboutin heels.

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

The actress, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, has had a busy award season.

Michelle Yeoh
Frazer Harrison/Getty

For her role in the film, Yeoh has received nominations at the London Film Critics' Circle awards, Academy Awards, BAFTAs, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and more. She's already nabbed the trophy at the Golden Globes.

Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

The actress opened up to PEOPLE in April last year about what it's like to receive her flowers after 40 years in the industry and what it's like to inspire a younger generation of Asian and Asian-American actors.

"What [is special about] this moment in my career is having so many people who look like me, especially the younger generation [of Asian actors], come up to me and say, 'Finally, I can see myself doing all these kinds of things because you are doing it,'" she says. "We have to stand up for ourselves and be courageous enough to have a voice. We deserve a voice. I think at this point in my career, that is what I'm really enjoying: the fact that we are getting more opportunities and the opportunities we deserve."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

These are opportunities that Yeoh says Hollywood is hesitant to give women of a certain age. However, despite the industries ageism, Yeoh stood firm in her talent, saying on the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast, "You know, as you get older, people start saying, 'Oh yeah, you should retire. You should do this. You should –' No, guys. Do not tell me what to do," Yeoh added. "I should be in control of what I am capable of, right?"

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Ke Huy Quan, James Cameron
Key Huy Quan Reveals Advice He Got from James Cameron on Awards Circuit: 'Take it all In'
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams in a Goth-Glam Gown at 2023 SAG Awards
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Wears Head-Turning Hot Pink Gown at the 2023 SAG Awards
76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
zendaya
Zendaya Brings Old Hollywood Glam to the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Dramatic Pink Gown
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Says It Means a 'Great Deal' to Represent Chadwick Boseman at the 2023 SAG Awards
Screen Actors Guild Awards
SAG Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live)
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Stylist Daughter Told Her to 'Rise Like a Phoenix, but Younger' on SAG Awards Red Carpet
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Makes Her 2023 SAG Awards Debut in Statement-Making Jumpsuit: See Her Daring Look!
christina applegate
Christina Applegate Twins with Her Daughter in Chic Suiting Styles on SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Haley Lu Richardson
Haley Lu Richardson Pulls Out All the Pearls in Glam SAG Awards Look — and Gushes About Jonas Brothers!
20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette
SAG Awards 2023: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and What's Different This Year
Michelle Yeoh at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Yeoh Takes Home Her First Golden Globe in a Crystal-Covered Armani Privé Gown
paris hilton
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Paul Walter Hauser attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Walter Hauser Reveals Name of Baby No. 2 on SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet