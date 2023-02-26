Michelle Yeoh Brings the Sunshine to the SAG Awards Red Carpet in Whimsical Black and Yellow Gown

Michelle Yeoh sure did make a statement on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet!

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star wore a black and yellow Schiaparelli couture gown that had just a touch of whimsy, thanks to the gold detailing down the front.

To contrast the playfulness of her dress, Yeoh wore her hair in a "sculptural pony," her hairstylist Mara Roszak wrote on Instagram. The actress' look was completed with Moussaieff high jewelery, including chandelier earrings, and black Christin Louboutin heels.

The actress, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, has had a busy award season.

For her role in the film, Yeoh has received nominations at the London Film Critics' Circle awards, Academy Awards, BAFTAs, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and more. She's already nabbed the trophy at the Golden Globes.

The actress opened up to PEOPLE in April last year about what it's like to receive her flowers after 40 years in the industry and what it's like to inspire a younger generation of Asian and Asian-American actors.

"What [is special about] this moment in my career is having so many people who look like me, especially the younger generation [of Asian actors], come up to me and say, 'Finally, I can see myself doing all these kinds of things because you are doing it,'" she says. "We have to stand up for ourselves and be courageous enough to have a voice. We deserve a voice. I think at this point in my career, that is what I'm really enjoying: the fact that we are getting more opportunities and the opportunities we deserve."

These are opportunities that Yeoh says Hollywood is hesitant to give women of a certain age. However, despite the industries ageism, Yeoh stood firm in her talent, saying on the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast, "You know, as you get older, people start saying, 'Oh yeah, you should retire. You should do this. You should –' No, guys. Do not tell me what to do," Yeoh added. "I should be in control of what I am capable of, right?"

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.