Jessica Chastain Wears Head-Turning Hot Pink Gown at the 2023 SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain is all for a pop of color!

While appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the George & Tammy star wore a "raspberry rose" taffeta dress from Zuhair Murad's Spring-Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear Collection.

The voluminous look featured an asymmetrical wrapped bodice and a full cascading skirt with a high slit. Chastain accessorized her look with sleek straight hair and glittering statement earrings accented with pink gems. Bold glam, including a complementary magenta lip and black winged liner, brought the drama.

Chastain returns to the SAG Awards with a nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for her role as Tammy Wynette in George and Tammy. She will also be presenting on stage.

At last year's show, she took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of the titular character in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. In her acceptance speech then, Chastain opened up about fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming an actress.

"I wanted to be an actor my whole life, and ever since I was a kid it was the only thing I ever really thought about, and there were years of studying and auditioning and not getting jobs," she said. "And I know what that feels like and I know the loneliness of what that feels like."

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The multi-hyphenate star — who's commanded both television and silver screens as well as the Broadway stage — has an unapologetic approach when it comes to fashion.

"I do have an issue with people blaming women for having a ton of shoes, or too many clothes — come on," Chastain declared in her fall 2021 L'Officiel cover story. That's because, for her, glamming up is a "form of self-expression" and "if someone wants to look fabulous, let them look fabulous," whether that be with makeup, wigs or clothes, they should have at it!

Amy Sussman/Getty

And she's definitely practiced what she's preached. At the 2023 Golden Globes, Chastain stepped out in a dazzling Oscar de la Renta gown, which was woven into a spiderweb-like design of crystals over a sheer layer. She even accessorized with a matching face mask.

On Instagram she revealed she did come close to a fashion emergency though, which was thankfully averted with the help of her tailor, who Chastain thanked for saving her dress in the "nick of time" during a "last minute noon fitting."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.