Jessica Chastain Wears Head-Turning Hot Pink Gown at the 2023 SAG Awards

The actress is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie for George and Tammy

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 07:57 PM
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jessica Chastain is all for a pop of color!

While appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the George & Tammy star wore a "raspberry rose" taffeta dress from Zuhair Murad's Spring-Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear Collection.

The voluminous look featured an asymmetrical wrapped bodice and a full cascading skirt with a high slit. Chastain accessorized her look with sleek straight hair and glittering statement earrings accented with pink gems. Bold glam, including a complementary magenta lip and black winged liner, brought the drama.

Chastain returns to the SAG Awards with a nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for her role as Tammy Wynette in George and Tammy. She will also be presenting on stage.

At last year's show, she took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of the titular character in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. In her acceptance speech then, Chastain opened up about fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming an actress.

"I wanted to be an actor my whole life, and ever since I was a kid it was the only thing I ever really thought about, and there were years of studying and auditioning and not getting jobs," she said. "And I know what that feels like and I know the loneliness of what that feels like."

Jessica Chastain
Amy Sussman/WireImage

The multi-hyphenate star — who's commanded both television and silver screens as well as the Broadway stage — has an unapologetic approach when it comes to fashion.

"I do have an issue with people blaming women for having a ton of shoes, or too many clothes — come on," Chastain declared in her fall 2021 L'Officiel cover story. That's because, for her, glamming up is a "form of self-expression" and "if someone wants to look fabulous, let them look fabulous," whether that be with makeup, wigs or clothes, they should have at it!

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty

And she's definitely practiced what she's preached. At the 2023 Golden Globes, Chastain stepped out in a dazzling Oscar de la Renta gown, which was woven into a spiderweb-like design of crystals over a sheer layer. She even accessorized with a matching face mask.

On Instagram she revealed she did come close to a fashion emergency though, which was thankfully averted with the help of her tailor, who Chastain thanked for saving her dress in the "nick of time" during a "last minute noon fitting."

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on PEOPLE.com, EW.com.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Screen Actors Guild Awards
SAG Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live)
zendaya
Zendaya Brings Old Hollywood Glam to the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Dramatic Pink Gown
20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette
SAG Awards 2023: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and What's Different This Year
Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Jessica Chastain
Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Jessica Chastain and More Among 2023 SAG Awards Presenters
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Stylist Daughter Told Her to 'Rise Like a Phoenix, but Younger' on SAG Awards Red Carpet
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams in a Goth-Glam Gown at 2023 SAG Awards
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis All Score Nods
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis Score Nods
jean smart
SAG Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman Wows in Classic Black at the SAG Awards
Jung Hoyeon and Lee Jung-jae
'Squid Game' Makes SAG Awards History as First Non-English-Language TV Series to Win Acting Prizes
jean smart
Jean Smart Jokes 'Nobody Gets Us Actors' as She Accepts 2022 SAG Award for 'Hacks' Role
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst and Fiancé Jesse Plemons Walk the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Together
Hannah Waddingham
All of the Best Moments from the 2022 SAG Awards
Karen Pittman
Karen Pittman Says She Wants to Do a Second Season of 'AJLT' : 'I've Got My Fingers Crossed'
Ashley Park
Ashley Park Wears Bedazzled Ankle Brace with Towering Platforms on 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno
Ariana DeBose Lent Her Bra to Rita Moreno at a Photoshoot — and Let Her Keep It!