Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams in a Goth-Glam Gown at 2023 SAG Awards

Jenna Ortega brought a little bit of Wednesday with her to Sunday's 2023 SAG Awards.

The actress wore an all-black Versace gown with a sculpted bodice. The high-low hemline was gathered at her waist and cinched with a belt that had Versace's signature gold enclosure. The actress capped off her look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and black platform heels.

She kept her glam light, opting for peachy cheeks and lips and shimmery eyeshadow. She wore her hair down and tousled with her bangs parted down the middle.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

While on the red carpet, Ortega stopped to speak to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, talking about what her life has been like since Wednesday came out last year.

"It felt like a whirlwind maybe more at the end of the year when the show initially came out," she said. "I feel like i tried to avoid the chaos as much as possible and keep myself surrounded by people that I love and know, and I think that they kind of helped ease my nerves. I've felt my life change, but I think I'm more focused on my work than anything, which kind of has made it a bit more of a seamless transition."

Ortega, 20, is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in Netflix's Wednesday. It's the only award the show, based on the Addams family and also starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci, earned at this year's award ceremony.

The actress was also nominated for this role at last month's Golden Globes, and though she didn't snag the trophy, she made a statement on the red carpet in her Gucci gown.

Though Ortega had been evoking Wednesday's spirit for her fashion in previous months, she went for a totally different vibe for the award show. She picked an ethereal goddess-like brown Gucci gown instead. The drapey look included floor-skimming sleeves and a train — but also left her abs on display, thanks to its many cutouts.

Jenna Ortega. Amy Sussman/Getty

Ortega layered her silver Tiffany & Co. necklaces for a bit of edge and kept her glam soft — except for her sharply winged eyeliner. Her recently shorn shag haircut was perfectly tousled in a caramel shade.

She couldn't stay away from Wednesday's goth glam vibe for long, though. For an afterparty, she swapped her dreamy gown for something a little different.

Ortega stepped out for Billboard's Golden Globes afterparty in a bustier corset with a black mesh bodice, cutouts and a collar with black pants, all by Dolce & Gabbana. She paired the piece with a blazer thrown over her shoulders and a gold clutch purse.

Ortega was accompanied by her Wednesday costar Percy Hynes White, who dressed up in a sparkly black blazer.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

In similar fashion, Ortega made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December wearing another Wednesday-inspired look — complete with pointy white collar.

She picked a floor-length sheer black dress and a Dolce & Gabbana metal corset (that goes for up to $25,000) for the late-night show, looking like she stepped right out of Wednesday's dorm room on the show. In addition to the metal she rocked around her waist, Ortega gave a nod to her Addams Family spin-off character, accessorizing with a white shirt collar, matching cuffs and an oversized black necktie. She finished the ensemble with a pair of Aminah Abdul Jillil black platform stilettos.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The rising style star continues to put her own twist on the trends and put her most fashionable foot forward with every appearance. Just look at the hooded Saint Laurent gown she wore for Paris Fashion Week last month. She wore the on-trend backless dress for the menswear show, proving that she's one to watch when it comes to style.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.