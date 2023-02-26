Haley Lu Richardson Pulls Out All the Pearls in Glam SAG Awards Look — and Gushes About Jonas Brothers!

Haley Lu Richardson just walked the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet in a jaw-dropping look.

The White Lotus actress, who is an ambassador for this year's award ceremony as well as a presenter, wore a strapless black sequin Carolina Herrera gown encrusted in pearls from the house's Pre-Fall 2023 collection. The gown featured dripping pearls at the top that cascaded down the bodice and onto the skirt. The actress matched her accessories to the dress and carried a totally pearl-covered mini bag, also from Carolina Herrera.

Keeping with the jeweled theme, Richardson was decked out in rings, plus drop earrings and a bracelet. She kept her glam simple with brushed-up eyebrows and a striking red lip. Despite looking cool, calm and collected, though, Richardson joked on the red carpet that she was feeling "great and sweaty."

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Richardson, 27, is also on hand for this year's ceremony as a nominee, as part of the White Lotus cast up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Ahead of the show on the red carpet, Richardson touched on her character Portia's polarizing wardrobe. Speaking with Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons as part of PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live pre-show, Richardson told Rubeinstein that people would "come for" her if she likes Portia's outfits. The actress, however, defended the authenticity of the looks, saying, "She dressed like how she would really dress — as that girl in life."

Following all the discourse from Portia's wardrobe, though, Richardson admitted that she had no idea it was going to be such a hot topic.

"I mean, I could never have expected the intense discourse about it all," Richardson told PEOPLE at the FASHIONPHILE x Fred Segal pop-up event in Los Angeles in late December. "People are very opinionated about her style. I had strong feelings about her wardrobe, but when you're making a movie or a show or something, you don't really — or at least I don't — think about what people are going to think of it. I just try to do what's right for that character I'm playing, and I'm just thinking about that person."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The actress — who is also a huge Jonas Brothers fan — also took a moment to rave to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet about joining the band for their most recent music video for "Wings."

"They are the nicest guys I ever met," she gushed. "They got back together so they can meet me," she jokingly added. She shared that while she didn't sing in the music video, she did dance. "How freakin' cool?"

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Richardson may have turned heads with her White Lotus wardrobe, but in real life, she's been turning heads in a different way. The actress has been making the rounds at Fashion Week this season, taking in the runway in New York and Milan at shows like Kate Spade and Diesel. For each, she chose of-the-moment looks from the fashion houses that were more Richardson and less Portia — and fashionable all the same.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.