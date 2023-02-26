Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Stun in Coordinating Stripes During Date Night at SAG Awards 2023

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are enjoying a glamorous date night!

While appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Blunt 39, celebrated being nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie for The English with her husband, 43, at her side.

As the duo posed on the red carpet, Blunt turned heads in a bold red Oscar de la Renta gown, featuring alternating sheer and opaque stripes and ornamented with a cascade of pink flowers. She chose a matching red lip and a bold choker to complete the look. Krasinski preferred his stripes vertical and in a more subdued palette. He opted for a double-breasted pinstripe suit accented with a subtly patterned black tie.

Blunt, who is also set to present an award during the show, previously won the best supporting actress honor at the 25th Annual SAG Awards for her part in A Quiet Place.

At the 2019 ceremonny, she was visibly shocked to have won her first SAG Award.

"Oh my goodness me. Guys — that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back," she said. "Thank you so, so, so much. I am so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared. I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."

"Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn't," she joked.

In December, she opened up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert about her first date outfit choice with her now-husband.

"I have a really terrible, old, royal blue velvet jacket, and I don't wear it, but I wore it on John and I's first date, and I have not thrown it out," Blunt revealed. "It's such an awful jacket. I sit there, and I go, 'That is a terrible jacket.'"

Colbert questioned if it was a bad choice at the time.

"It probably was, yeah, but I was blind to that, I was like 'lookin' good,'" she said animatedly, with her hands in the air.

Still, she got a second date, Colbert pointed out.

"He just sent me a memo saying 'Don't wear the jacket, and you'll get another date.'"

It worked: The couple wed in 2010, and are parents to daughters Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, who, Blunt says, just so happen to waft her favorite scent.

"My children when they wake up [are my favorite smell]," Blunt told Colbert. "They smell so good. Why do they smell so sweet? They're 6 and 8, and they smell so yummy right now."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.