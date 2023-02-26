Christina Applegate Twins with Her Daughter in Chic Suiting Styles on SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Applegate is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in Dead to Me

By Hedy Phillips
Published on February 26, 2023 08:27 PM
christina applegate
Photo: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Christina Applegate brought along her favorite plus-one for the 2023 SAG Awards!

The actress was accompanied by her 12-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet. The pair wore coordinating mother-daughter ensembles: Applegate chose a floor-length velvet tuxedo dress with oversized lapels, while her daughter opted for a classic black double-breasted suit. Both mom and daughter wore their blonde hair in loose waves and donned chunky, lug sole boots.

Applegate accessorized her sleek look with the cane she carries due to her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, which can affect balance — and further accessorized the cane with stickers that included the letters "F U MS."

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Applegate, 51, is nominated at this year's award show for her role in Netflix's Dead to Me. Her nod, for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series, comes after the final season of the show, where she starred as Jen. She's been nominated for this role twice in previous years but hasn't managed to snag the award.

This particular award show is one for the books for the actress, as she's said it'll probably be her last as an actor, following her MS diagnosis.

"It's my last awards show as an actor probably, so it's kind of a big deal," Applegate told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published earlier this month.

She added, "Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don't have that in me at this moment."

Though she plans to step away from acting, she told the outlet that she's not leaving Hollywood completely. "Doing a s— ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that my daughter's fed and we're homed," she said of her next move.

She brought her daughter (whose dad is Applegat'es husband Martyn LeNoble) with her to the Critics' Choice Awards in January. The stylish preteen even wore late rocker Scott Weiland's jacket from the '90s to the show.

Sadie Grace LeNoble and Christina Applegate attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Mom and daughter coordinated their moody black suits, but Applegate added a dash of whimsy with her manicure. With her nail polish, she paid tribute to her Dead to Me character and co-star Linda Cardellini's character, Judy, by writing both names on her nails.

Christina Applegate Tears Up During Her Speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Following MS Diagnosis
VALERIE MACON/getty

Applegatee also had her nails meaningfully painted for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last November. That time, though, she went with "F U MS" on her nails.

Ahead of last month's Critics' Choice Awards, Applegate admitted that she was "nervous but grateful" to be invited. Following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she revealed in 2021, the actress has been open about the difficulties she faced. When it came to filming the final season of Dead to Me, though, she said it brought her peace.

In a December appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she revealed that she typically uses her job as an actress to distract her from any of her real-life problems.

"I've probably been going through grief and trauma my whole life, and acting was the place that I got to go to not feel it, you know?" she said, noting that she used acting to avoid dealing with past breakups, trauma, deaths and breast cancer.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini attend FYC Netflix Event Rebels And Rule Breakers at Netflix FYSEE
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"The beauty of Dead to Me is that it gave me almost this weird platform of dealing with it, where I didn't have to be on all the time and I didn't have to make all the jokes and I could fall apart in a scene," Applegate explained. "And it was, like, me. It was my soul actually falling apart, unfortunately, in front of the world, but it was cathartic in a beautiful way."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

