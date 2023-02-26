Cate Blanchett Wears Armani Privé Gown for Third Time Since 2014 (in Reworked Form!) at 2023 SAG Awards

The Tár star repurposed another awards show gown at the 2023 SAG Awards

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

Published on February 26, 2023 10:29 PM
cate blanchett
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock; Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

Cate Blanchett is making a statement.

At the SAG Awards 2023, the Tár star (who was nominated for her leading role in Tár) opted once again to repurpose a gown from her own archives, this time donning the "third iteration" of a black lace Giorgio Armani Privé number that she wore to the 2014 Golden Globes and to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The exquisitely detailed dress was initially created from sheer fabric and delicate lace with a high neck and cap sleeves; the most recent take on it incorporated the lace into a black sequin bodice with fitted skirt and sleeves cut along the lace pattern. She opted for a romantic, wavy long bob and rosy makeup to offset the slightly edgy vibes of the gown.

Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted a shot of the star ahead of the show, which included a shot of the original dress's jaw dropping back view.

For Blanchett's previous rewear, at Cannes in 2018, she did not alter the dress itself but changed the vibes by pulling her hair into a center-parted chignon and donning massive dangling earrings.

cate-blanchett
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty; PA Images/Sipa USA

Blanchett has previously expressed her commitment to sustainable dressing, and this isn't even the first time this year she's reworn a standout number from her red carpet history.

While at the British Academy of Film and Television Award show in London late this month, she stunned in a look she pulled from her closet.

Blanchett, who won best leading actress for her role as Lydia Tár in Tár at this year's BAFTAs ceremony, donned a familiar dress when she walked the red carpet of the "British Oscars."

She selected an all-black Maison Margiela gown that she originally wore to the Oscars in 2015, but she styled it in a new way.

For the BAFTAs, Blanchett refashioned the dress to have more pronounced shoulders and raw edges at the sleeves and hems, and paired it with an opulent pearl Louis Vuitton necklace that consisted of two-toned pearls and extended onto her left shoulder.

The blue ribbon was a symbol for the United Nations Refugee Agency, which Blanchett is a Goodwill Ambassador for, and served as a token of "solidarity with and support for refugees and displaced people around the world," according to the UN.

cate blanchett
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Mike Marsland/WireImage

This styling of the dress differed from her original outing in the garment; the first time around, the dress was sleeveless and accessorized with a quintessential mid-2010s turquoise statement necklace from Tiffany & Co. and a small black clutch to complete the look.

Both times around, however, the actress complemented the edgy-chic outfit with an elegant updo.

Earlier this month, the Oscar winner sported an electric blue Alexander McQueen look when she attended the London Critics' Circle Film Awards. To the ceremony, the star donned a black blazer with over-the-top electric blue silk sleeves. She first debuted the look at the New York City premiere of Where'd You Go, Bernadette in 2019 before wearing it again earlier this month.

And in November, she hit the Governors Awards in an Alexander McQueen number first worn to the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

Blanchett and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart first declared their intentions to repurpose some of Blanchett's greatest hits in 2020, when Blanchett stepped out in an Esteban Cortezar dress she'd previously sported five years before. "In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability!" Stewart wrote in part about their fashionable initiative.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

