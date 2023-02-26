Cara Delevingne Makes Her 2023 SAG Awards Debut in Statement-Making Jumpsuit: See Her Daring Look!

Cara Delevingne was a glam goddess on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.

For her debut at the awards show, the model-actress, 30, turned heads in an impressive long-sleeve Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with a plunging neckline decorated with oversized rosette appliqués. The designer piece, pulled from the label's just-debuted Fall/Winter 2023 collection, also featured a dramatic overskirt which the star showed off on the carpet.

Delevingne – who's nominated for best ensemble in a comedy series as part of the cast of Hulu's hit show Only Murders in the Building – rounded out her look with black satin Casadei platform sandals and about a gazillion carats of De Beers diamonds (the necklace alone is 74.73 carats!).

"So excited to be attending my first @sagawards tonight as a part of the nominated cast of @onlymurdershulu !!" she wrote on Instagram while sharing a snapshot of her look.

Ahead of the event, she also took to her Instagram Stories with a behind-the-scenes look at her beauty prep, which included a luxe facial with Dior Beauty and celebrity esthetician Sarah Akram. Bold brows and a vibrant red lip made up her full glam.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Delevingne is no stranger to making bold fashion statements at red carpet events. Just a few months ago the model walked the red carpet at the Fremantle photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France, wearing a flowy black minidress with a sweetheart neckline and cutouts. She paired the look with black heels with an ankle-cuff detail and delicate jewelry. Delevingne, 30, kept her makeup understated but glam with a nude lip and rosy cheeks.

The Only Murders in the Building star opted for soft waves in her hair, giving her an effortless look to complement her breezy dress.

Delevingne also wore an all-black look last time she hit the red carpet, during last Paris Fashion Week in September.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

After missing a New York Fashion Week event earlier in the month in honor of her collection with late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Cara Loves Karl, Delevingne was on hand at the Paris Fashion Week party to celebrate.

To mark the occasion, Delevingne wore an oversized tuxedo blazer crisscrossed with a harness belt emblazoned with the late designer's name and atelier address. Red lips and thigh-high black boots completed the look.

Early that day, Delevingne sported another Cara Loves Karl ensemble in a carousel she shared on Instagram. That look included a sleek black blazer with matching pants and classic pointed-toe pumps. She went without a blouse underneath her blazer, showing off its plunging neckline.

"Cara❤️karl," she wrote alongside the set of photos.

Delevingne announced the collection in August. She told Vogue at the time that she didn't want the pieces to be limited by gender norms.

Cara Delevingne. David Fisher/Shutterstock

"I've never understood how we can define clothing with a gender," she said. "It was important to me that the collection not be just unisex, but genderless."

"We've been working on this collaboration for a couple of years," Delevingne added. "I truly believe [Karl] would be really proud of what we have created and how we have created it — without defining who should wear the pieces, allowing the person to dictate what the fashion really becomes."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.