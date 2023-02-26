The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards

01 of 10 Zendaya Amy Sussman/WireImage Pretty in Pink! Euphoria nominee Zendaya embraces one of the hottest trends for spring — rosettes — in a strapless, pastel pink Valentino gown.

02 of 10 Viola Davis Amy Sussman/WireImage The Woman King nominee Viola Davis goes bold in a yellow Valentino gown and eye-catching jewelry.

03 of 10 Jenna Ortega Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Wednesday star Jenna Ortega made an entrance in a shiny black strapless gown with a high-low hemline, Jimmy Choo platform heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

04 of 10 Niecy Nash Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story nominee rocked a pleated, yellow custom Vera Wang Haute gown.

05 of 10 Danielle Deadwyler Amy Sussman/WireImage Till nominee Danielle Deadwyler sparkled in a custom Louis Vuitton gown with spaghetti straps and hand-embroidered pink ombré petals.

06 of 10 Cara Delevingne Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Only Murders in the Building star Cara Delevingne stood out in a Carolina Herrera jumpsuit featuring rosettes and an overskirt, plus black satin stacked platform sandals by Casadei and De Beers jewelry including a drop diamond necklace weighing in at more than 74 carats.

07 of 10 Haley Lu Richardson Amy Sussman/WireImage White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson — a presenter — felt "great and sweaty" on the red carpet, but she looked gorgeous in a strapless pearl-adorned Carolina Herrera dress and pearl covered clutch. A bright red lip and nearly 10 pieces of jewelry from Maison Boucheron punctuated the look.

08 of 10 Jamie Lee Curtis David Fisher/Shutterstock Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Jamie Lee Curtis was ravishing in a plunging red Romona Keveza gown, statement bracelet and points silver heels.

09 of 10 Sheryl Lee Ralph Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Abbott Elementary nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph twirled her way onto the red carpet in a champagne Tadashi Shoji gown with a sheer overlay, cape and matching open-toe shoes. The star says her daughter and stylist Ivy Coco described her 2023 red carpet vibe as: "Rise Like a Phoenix, but Younger!"