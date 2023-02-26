The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards

Hollywood's biggest stars didn't skimp out on style on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet. From show-stopping gowns to sleek suits, see the most fashion-forward outfits of the night

By
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields

Published on February 26, 2023 07:45 PM
jenna ortega
Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage
01 of 10

Zendaya

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Pretty in Pink! Euphoria nominee Zendaya embraces one of the hottest trends for spring — rosettes — in a strapless, pastel pink Valentino gown.

02 of 10

Viola Davis

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Woman King nominee Viola Davis goes bold in a yellow Valentino gown and eye-catching jewelry.

03 of 10

Jenna Ortega

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega made an entrance in a shiny black strapless gown with a high-low hemline, Jimmy Choo platform heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

04 of 10

Niecy Nash

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story nominee rocked a pleated, yellow custom Vera Wang Haute gown.

05 of 10

Danielle Deadwyler

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Till nominee Danielle Deadwyler sparkled in a custom Louis Vuitton gown with spaghetti straps and hand-embroidered pink ombré petals.

06 of 10

Cara Delevingne

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Only Murders in the Building star Cara Delevingne stood out in a Carolina Herrera jumpsuit featuring rosettes and an overskirt, plus black satin stacked platform sandals by Casadei and De Beers jewelry including a drop diamond necklace weighing in at more than 74 carats.

07 of 10

Haley Lu Richardson

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/WireImage

White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson — a presenter — felt "great and sweaty" on the red carpet, but she looked gorgeous in a strapless pearl-adorned Carolina Herrera dress and pearl covered clutch. A bright red lip and nearly 10 pieces of jewelry from Maison Boucheron punctuated the look.

08 of 10

Jamie Lee Curtis

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Jamie Lee Curtis was ravishing in a plunging red Romona Keveza gown, statement bracelet and points silver heels.

09 of 10

Sheryl Lee Ralph

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Abbott Elementary nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph twirled her way onto the red carpet in a champagne Tadashi Shoji gown with a sheer overlay, cape and matching open-toe shoes. The star says her daughter and stylist Ivy Coco described her 2023 red carpet vibe as: "Rise Like a Phoenix, but Younger!"

10 of 10

Jenny Slate

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jenny Slate dazzled in a Zuhair Murad gown with a beaded bust accessorized with $13,850 Graziela Floating Diamond Fringe Ear Climbers.

