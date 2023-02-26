Lifestyle Style The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards Hollywood's biggest stars didn't skimp out on style on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet. From show-stopping gowns to sleek suits, see the most fashion-forward outfits of the night By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 07:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage 01 of 10 Zendaya Amy Sussman/WireImage Pretty in Pink! Euphoria nominee Zendaya embraces one of the hottest trends for spring — rosettes — in a strapless, pastel pink Valentino gown. 02 of 10 Viola Davis Amy Sussman/WireImage The Woman King nominee Viola Davis goes bold in a yellow Valentino gown and eye-catching jewelry. 03 of 10 Jenna Ortega Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Wednesday star Jenna Ortega made an entrance in a shiny black strapless gown with a high-low hemline, Jimmy Choo platform heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 04 of 10 Niecy Nash Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story nominee rocked a pleated, yellow custom Vera Wang Haute gown. 05 of 10 Danielle Deadwyler Amy Sussman/WireImage Till nominee Danielle Deadwyler sparkled in a custom Louis Vuitton gown with spaghetti straps and hand-embroidered pink ombré petals. 06 of 10 Cara Delevingne Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Only Murders in the Building star Cara Delevingne stood out in a Carolina Herrera jumpsuit featuring rosettes and an overskirt, plus black satin stacked platform sandals by Casadei and De Beers jewelry including a drop diamond necklace weighing in at more than 74 carats. 07 of 10 Haley Lu Richardson Amy Sussman/WireImage White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson — a presenter — felt "great and sweaty" on the red carpet, but she looked gorgeous in a strapless pearl-adorned Carolina Herrera dress and pearl covered clutch. A bright red lip and nearly 10 pieces of jewelry from Maison Boucheron punctuated the look. 08 of 10 Jamie Lee Curtis David Fisher/Shutterstock Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Jamie Lee Curtis was ravishing in a plunging red Romona Keveza gown, statement bracelet and points silver heels. 09 of 10 Sheryl Lee Ralph Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Abbott Elementary nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph twirled her way onto the red carpet in a champagne Tadashi Shoji gown with a sheer overlay, cape and matching open-toe shoes. The star says her daughter and stylist Ivy Coco described her 2023 red carpet vibe as: "Rise Like a Phoenix, but Younger!" 10 of 10 Jenny Slate Frazer Harrison/Getty Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jenny Slate dazzled in a Zuhair Murad gown with a beaded bust accessorized with $13,850 Graziela Floating Diamond Fringe Ear Climbers.