Aubrey Plaza's Stylist Shuts Down Rumors of Dress Discomfort at 2023 SAG Awards: 'I Wanted Underboob'

Aubrey Plaza lit up the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet in a skin-baring look. Although it caused quite a stir online, the daring ensemble was exactly what Plaza's stylist envisioned.

For the star-studded ceremony Sunday night, the White Lotus actress, 38, stepped out in a sleeveless bronze sequin Michael Kors gown with a front center cutout and a crisscross neckline that bared her toned midriff. Styled by Jessica Paster, Plaza also donned bling by Mouawad jewelry and metallic Jimmy Choo sandal heels.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

While glamorous, her look received mixed reactions from fans, who took to the comment section of Instagram fashion blog Check the Tag, which shared a photo of Plaza's look ahead of the event, to express their critiques. But, Paster was quick to defend her work.

After one user wrote, "the straps could be better adjusted, but i love the color, and hair and makeup look amazing," Paster replied, "Did 7 fittings .. for real … I wanted underboob 😍."

Off the red carpet, the spotlight was on Plaza on the SAG Awards stage.

In the middle of the show, the star took part in broody dialogue with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, 20, as they presented the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series. Their interaction soon went viral for its hilariously awkward tone, especially since the two are known for their serious, unrelenting expressions.

Kevin Winter/Getty

After a good 10 seconds of silence standing at the podium, Plaza finally said, "I don't know why they paired us up together."

"I know, we have nothing in common," Ortega replied.

"We should find the people who did this," Plaza said, before the two actors simultaneously recited, "And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations."

"Okay, I see it now," Plaza joked.

Later on in the night Plaza, alongside her White Lotus cast, were announced as the winners for the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series category.