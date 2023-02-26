Ashley Park Wears Bedazzled Ankle Brace with Towering Platforms on 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Ashley Park isn't letting her ankle injury affect her fashion.

While appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Emily in Paris star wore a cream Elie Saab haute couture caped dress with one very unique accessory — a bedazzled ankle brace.

Over the past weeks, the Netflix star has made appearances at several events wearing an ankle brace, and this is her most glamorous upgrade yet.

Not only was her look complete with a sparkly brace, but Park also wore ultra-high, gold platform heels while strutting the red carpet.

Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Complimenting her shimmery shoes was the silver jewel embroidery on the caped dress. Park also wore Jouer Cosmetics for what her makeup artist, Jenna Nicole described in a release as a "bronzed sultry look."

Richard Shotwell/AP/Shutterstock

Just last month while attending Paris Fashion Week at Valentino's Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show, Park embraced her injury and wore a black brace wrapped around one of her ankles, which she managed to style underneath her studded stiletto heels. She rocked a satin blazer dress with a V logo catsuit underneath. She accessorized with statement jewelry including blue beaded earrings.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Prior to Valentino, Park attended the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show where her brace made another appearance.

This time she wore a trailing gold gown decorated with sequin leaf appliqués and another pair of shy-high heels.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Park has yet to reveal the cause of her injury.

Outside of the Valentino venue, Park was also spotted with a pair of crutches.

In a TikTok video shared by Vogue, she shuffles her way down the street in her full glam. She even manages to snap a quick photo with fellow front row guest Anne Hathaway, who called Park's crutch moment "the most epic."

Park then exasperatedly responds to the Devil Wears Prada star by complimenting her outfit.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.