Ashley Park Wears Bedazzled Ankle Brace with Towering Platforms on 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

The Emily in Paris star, once again, embraced her ankle injury in style

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 07:27 PM
Ashley Park
Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock; Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Ashley Park isn't letting her ankle injury affect her fashion.

While appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Emily in Paris star wore a cream Elie Saab haute couture caped dress with one very unique accessory — a bedazzled ankle brace.

Over the past weeks, the Netflix star has made appearances at several events wearing an ankle brace, and this is her most glamorous upgrade yet.

Not only was her look complete with a sparkly brace, but Park also wore ultra-high, gold platform heels while strutting the red carpet.

Ashley Park
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Complimenting her shimmery shoes was the silver jewel embroidery on the caped dress. Park also wore Jouer Cosmetics for what her makeup artist, Jenna Nicole described in a release as a "bronzed sultry look."

Ashley Park Haley Lu Richardson
Richard Shotwell/AP/Shutterstock

Just last month while attending Paris Fashion Week at Valentino's Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show, Park embraced her injury and wore a black brace wrapped around one of her ankles, which she managed to style underneath her studded stiletto heels. She rocked a satin blazer dress with a V logo catsuit underneath. She accessorized with statement jewelry including blue beaded earrings.

Valentino : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Prior to Valentino, Park attended the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show where her brace made another appearance.

This time she wore a trailing gold gown decorated with sequin leaf appliqués and another pair of shy-high heels.

Rahul Mishra : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Park has yet to reveal the cause of her injury.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Outside of the Valentino venue, Park was also spotted with a pair of crutches.

In a TikTok video shared by Vogue, she shuffles her way down the street in her full glam. She even manages to snap a quick photo with fellow front row guest Anne Hathaway, who called Park's crutch moment "the most epic."

Park then exasperatedly responds to the Devil Wears Prada star by complimenting her outfit.

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
zendaya
Zendaya Brings Old Hollywood Glam to the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Dramatic Pink Gown
Haley Lu Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis
Haley Lu Richardson Asks Jamie Lee Curtis to Join 'The White Lotus' at SAG Awards 2023: 'Where Does It Shoot?'
SAG Awards Gift Bags. Atmosphere. Rob Latour For PEOPLE 
Get an Exclusive Look Inside the 2023 SAG Awards Gift Bag
jean smart
Jean Smart 'Is Doing Fantastic' After Surgery and the 'Hacks' Cast Will Have 'a Dirty Martini' in Her Honor
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Stylist Daughter Told Her to 'Rise Like a Phoenix, but Younger' on SAG Awards Red Carpet
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Have 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian turns heads as she graces the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, looking fiery in a dazzling jeweled outfit that left everyone in awe. The reality TV queen proves once again that she's a fashion icon to reckon with! Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: WWW.LUCASGRO.EU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Struggles with Stairs in Skintight Dolce & Gabbana Dress at Milan Fashion Week
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
See Every Star Arriving at the 2023 SAG Awards in Los Angeles
Haley Lu Richardson
Haley Lu Richardson Pulls Out All the Pearls in Glam SAG Awards Look — and Gushes About Jonas Brothers!
Screen Actors Guild Awards
SAG Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Zendaya Wears Vintage Versace and Prada Ensembles to 2023 NAACP Image Awards — See the Looks!
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Gabrielle Union arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 23: Cate Blanchett attends the "TAR" premiere during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 23, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Cate Blanchett Wears Backless Turtleneck with Multi-Colored Givenchy Dress to 'Tár' Premiere in Berlin
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: Mathilde Pinault, Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)
Salma Hayek Steps Out with Daughters Valentina and Mathilde for Gucci Show at Milan Fashion Week
Sophie Simmons and Gene Simmons Party Arrival; Credit: MADISON AYCOTH; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204054416307592/f
Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Wears 2 Dreamy Wedding Dresses to Marry James Henderson: See Her Looks
Paris Hilton Reimagines Iconic 21st Birthday Bling 21 Years After Its Debut
Paris Hilton Reimagines Her Iconic 21st Birthday Dress (Again) for Y2K-Themed Party