Angela Bassett Is a Bright Spot at the 2023 SAG Awards in an Eye-Popping Yellow Gown

Angela Bassett definitely "did the thing" on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, 64, stepped out in a vibrant yellow gown designed by Giambattista Valli Couture and styled by Jennifer Austin.

The avant-garde piece turned heads with its figure-hugging ruched bodice and organza ruffles that adorned the strapless neckline and voluminous skirt. Bassett also brought the bling with gold-and-diamond drop earrings and rings by De Beers, and a seashell-shaped clutch embellished with gemstones.

She kept her makeup natural while donning fabulous curls.

While speaking with Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly red carpet livestream, the star opened up about being honored at tonight's ceremony and her overall winning streak this awards season for her role as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel film.

"It feels absolutely tremendous, wonderful and just so satisfying. I'm really appreciative, humbled absolutely, and grateful," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "Just hanging in there, holding on, having firm footing."

On her nomination for the film she noted: "It means a great deal. I was here a couple of years ago with my castmates, which was great, and we took home the best ensemble cast at the SAG Awards, so that was thrilling for us."

She also remembered her late co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, saying, "It means a lot to return with this project that meant so much to him and that he was such a delight in, so I'm just here representing."

Bassett continues to lead awards season with nods and wins for her performance as Ramonda. This time, she was recognized for the outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role category alongside veterans and up-and-comers alike: Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

And it seems like the star has taken her character to heart with her roster of impressive queen-like looks.

In collaboration with Austin, Bassett looked majestic at the 2023 Golden Globes, where she dazzled in a glittering Pamela Roland halter-neck gown and dazzling Chopard jewelry. Meanwhile, her side-parted bob for the night was "inspired by modern elegance" as described by her hairstylist Randy Stodghill.

At the ceremony, Bassett took home the best supporting actress trophy for her reprised role as Ramonda, not only marking Marvel Studios' first acting nod at the Golden Globes, but also its historic first win.

Angela Bassett. L: Caption . PHOTO: Amy Sussman/Getty R: Caption Angela Bassett. PHOTO: Kevin Winter/Getty

For the Critics Choice Awards, Bassett wore a strapless black velvet Christian Siriano gown with sculptural tiers. Austin styled the piece with a multi-layered gold choker necklace adorned with two large gemstones in the middle, channeling the opulent jewelry worn by her MCU character.

"Angela is a sophisticated woman who has style and class," Stodghill, who put the star's hair in a slicked-back low ponytail for the event, said in a press release detailing her look. "She doesn't follow trends or try to be something she's not."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.