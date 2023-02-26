Amanda Seyfried Transforms into a Prada Princess in Mod Mini Dress and '60s Glam at 2023 SAG Awards

Amanda Seyfried is a Prada princess!

While appearing at the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet, the actress, 37, made a statement in a custom clover green Prada mini. The mod design featured a flattering square neckline and two floor-sweeping bow-shaped panels cascading down the back.

Seyfried, who was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, teamed her look with black sandals heels and dazzling drop Cartier earrings featuring diamonds and emeralds. But the Old Hollywood vibes did not stop at her designer fashion.

The star, who's also a Lancôme ambassadress, stepped out with a bouncy, '60s-inspired ponytail with curled ends, which paired elegantly with her winged eyeliner and glossy lip.

The actress' role in The Dropout as Elizabeth Holmes, based on the real-life criminal Theranos founder, has already received wins left and right.

Now she's up for another at this year's SAG Awards, nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie. Also included in the category are Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Julia Garner and Niecy Nash-Betts.

For the majority of the ongoing awards season shows (excluding the Golden Globes, which Seyfried missed due to reported work on the Thelma & Louise musical), Seyfried has served up some winning red carpet moments.

Her latest was at last month's Critics Choice Awards, where she stepped into her golden glory. Seyfried returned to the annual ceremony outfitted in a metallic gold archival Dior Haute Couture gown with a statue-like design – "If I don't get a statue at least I look like one," she joked with CW on the carpet before eventually winning an award.

What did happen though was a slight wardrobe malfunction with one of the gown's sleeves. When hitting the stage for the second time to accept an award with her cast, the actress covered up the faux pas with a leather jacket. "Honestly it's old, it's beautiful!" she confessed of her archival gown ahead of the ceremony.

At the 2022 Emmys, the multi-hyphenate was a self-proclaimed mermaid. Seyfried donned a pink rhinestone and mesh-covered Armani Privé gown, and in a red carpet interview with E! she described the look as so: "I'm a mermaid tonight!" She also gushed over the fashion house, saying, "They know me like no one else."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.