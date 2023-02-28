5 Fun Facts About Amanda Seyfried's 2023 SAG Awards Look

Just 24 hours after getting decked out in a striped Carolina Herrera dress and bold red lip for the Producers Guild Awards, Lancôme AmbassadressAmanda Seyfried and her glam team delivered yet another standout red carpet moment for the SAG Awards where she was nominated for her role in The Dropout. "When we saw the dress, we all agreed on a sixties vibe," says makeup artist Genevieve Herr. Here are all the head-to-toe details, including everything you didn't see!

Catie Laffoon / Courtesy of Lancome

1. Her glam was inspired by a Hollywood icon.

Hairstylist DJ Quintero showed Herr several inspo photos including one of Catherine Deneuve in Belle de Jour, which everyone loved and led to the star's thick black eyeliner (Herr used Lancôme Idôle Liquid Eyeliner). To offset the drama of the liner, Herr opted for subtle blush and a light peach lip (Lancôme Le Lip Liner Pencil in Bronzelle and Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick in Tendre Mirage).

Catie Laffoon / Courtesy of Lancome

2. Even celebrities need moisturizer.

"She has beautiful skin, but sometimes she has a little bit of dryness around her chin," says Herr. To make sure Seyfried's skin looked as dewy and luminous as possible, Herr applied plenty of moisturizer, plus Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer followed by Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Serum Foundation which contains hyaluronic acid.

Catie Laffoon / Courtesy of Lancome

3. Her hair was full of secrets.

In keeping with the retro feel, Quintero gave Seyfried a bouncy ponytail with flipped up ends. To achieve the extra-voluminous look, he added some extensions. "You have to make sure that you start with a really good set, then it's a lot of teasing and hairspray," says Quintero who also used Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray to add "the right amount of grit, while keeping it fluffy." And despite the style being totally secured in place ("there's a lot happening under there, a lot of secrets," he jokes) Quintero can't help but worry any time he does an updo. "I have nightmares that somehow something's going to fall down."

Catie Laffoon / Courtesy of Lancome

4. The dress was originally a different color.

It's hard to imagine Seyfried's ivy-green Prada dress, which featured a geometric train with bows on the back, in any other color, but according to stylist Elizabeth Stewart, it was originally going to be pale pink. "We saw a swatch of the green and it just felt fabulously sixties and modern at the same time," she says. She kept the shoes simple with black satin Prada sandals but went all-out with the jewelry, adding emerald, diamond and onyx earrings by Cartier.

Catie Laffoon / Courtesy of Lancome

5. She didn't look in the mirror until the reveal.

Because Herr prefers to do makeup in natural light, Seyfried was facing a window for most of her glam session. "Occasionally we would just have her turn and look in the mirror, but she was busy doing things and she kind of got caught up," says Quintero. It wasn't until her hair was finished that she finally looked at herself. "She was like, "oh my God!" he says. "She was so happy."