The 2022 SAG Awards Style Trends You've Got to See

The stars were psyched to return to a red carpet — and proved it by having fun with fashion

By Lauren Lieberman February 27, 2022 10:51 PM

Thinking Pink

Credit: Getty; Shutterstock; Getty (2)

In shades from blush to bold, stars including Ariana DeBose (in Valentino), Jennifer Hudson, Julianne Margulies (in vintage Narciso Rodriguez) and Helen Mirren (in Dolce & Gabbana) clearly had rosy outlooks. 

Major Necklaces

Credit: Shutterstock; Getty (5)

Bling was back, and many of the night's A-listers capped off their looks with seriously stunning pieces. Selena Gomez wore 37 carats of Bulgari diamonds; Lady Gaga donned a floral wreath; Reese Witherspoon's necklace had an extra-large pendant; Ariana DeBose donned De Beers; Catriona Balfe's choker was modern; and Jada Pinkett Smith went for maximum impact.

Statement Sleeves

Credit: Shutterstock; Getty (2)

Selena Gomez, Cynthia Erivo (in Louis Vuitton) and Jean Smart (in Christian Siriano) gave everyone the bold shoulder.

Tributes to Ukraine

Credit: Getty (5)

The war in Ukraine was mentioned in many winners' speeches, and attendees including Tyler Perry, Lisa Ann Walter, Shari Belafonte, Douglas Hodge, Jon Bernthal and Michael Douglas (not pictured) also wore the country's colors of blue and yellow to honor the victims. 

Colorful Suits

Credit: Getty; Shutterstock; Getty

Jeremy Strong and Tyler Perry rocked menswear in fun hues, but it was Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino (paying homage to their Romy and Michele's High School Reunion characters) that took the look from a trend to a phenomenon. 

Big Bow Ties

Credit: Getty; Shutterstock (2)

Elle Fanning, Jared Leto and Nicole Kidman took a bow — and made it the centerpiece of their ensembles.

White All Right

Credit: Getty (5)

The crisp, clean hue was a top pick for stars including Venus Williams (in Dolce & Gabbana), Lady Gaga (in Armani Privé), Lisa Edelstein, Amanda Brugel and Piper Perabo — but all gave their look a twist via sparkle, cutouts and other fun details.

Braided Hairstyles

Credit: Shutterstock (2); Getty

Demi Singleton, Juno Temple and HoYeon Jung all traded expected updos for flirty, fun braids. 

Chandelier Earrings

Credit: Getty (3)

After two years of Zoom meetings, we can appreciate some great ear candy, as seen on Salma Hayek, Kerry Washington and Rosario Dawson.

Printed Suits

Credit: Getty (4)

Basic black? Not for stars including Leslie Odom Jr., Ian Bohen (in Dolce & Gabbana), Rob Morgan and Daveed Diggs (in Versace). 

By Lauren Lieberman