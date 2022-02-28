The 2022 SAG Awards Style Trends You've Got to See
The stars were psyched to return to a red carpet — and proved it by having fun with fashion
Thinking Pink
In shades from blush to bold, stars including Ariana DeBose (in Valentino), Jennifer Hudson, Julianne Margulies (in vintage Narciso Rodriguez) and Helen Mirren (in Dolce & Gabbana) clearly had rosy outlooks.
Major Necklaces
Bling was back, and many of the night's A-listers capped off their looks with seriously stunning pieces. Selena Gomez wore 37 carats of Bulgari diamonds; Lady Gaga donned a floral wreath; Reese Witherspoon's necklace had an extra-large pendant; Ariana DeBose donned De Beers; Catriona Balfe's choker was modern; and Jada Pinkett Smith went for maximum impact.
Statement Sleeves
Selena Gomez, Cynthia Erivo (in Louis Vuitton) and Jean Smart (in Christian Siriano) gave everyone the bold shoulder.
Tributes to Ukraine
The war in Ukraine was mentioned in many winners' speeches, and attendees including Tyler Perry, Lisa Ann Walter, Shari Belafonte, Douglas Hodge, Jon Bernthal and Michael Douglas (not pictured) also wore the country's colors of blue and yellow to honor the victims.
Colorful Suits
Jeremy Strong and Tyler Perry rocked menswear in fun hues, but it was Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino (paying homage to their Romy and Michele's High School Reunion characters) that took the look from a trend to a phenomenon.
Big Bow Ties
Elle Fanning, Jared Leto and Nicole Kidman took a bow — and made it the centerpiece of their ensembles.
White All Right
The crisp, clean hue was a top pick for stars including Venus Williams (in Dolce & Gabbana), Lady Gaga (in Armani Privé), Lisa Edelstein, Amanda Brugel and Piper Perabo — but all gave their look a twist via sparkle, cutouts and other fun details.
Braided Hairstyles
Demi Singleton, Juno Temple and HoYeon Jung all traded expected updos for flirty, fun braids.
Chandelier Earrings
After two years of Zoom meetings, we can appreciate some great ear candy, as seen on Salma Hayek, Kerry Washington and Rosario Dawson.
Printed Suits
Basic black? Not for stars including Leslie Odom Jr., Ian Bohen (in Dolce & Gabbana), Rob Morgan and Daveed Diggs (in Versace).