The Deeper Meaning Behind Squid Game Star HoYeon Jung's SAG Awards Dress and Hair Ribbon

HoYeon Jung made the red carpet her runway.

The 27-year-old Squid Game star traded in her green "067" tracksuit for a custom designer dress at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, and the meaning behind her glamorous look was a beautiful nod to her Korean culture.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Marking her first major Hollywood carpet, Jung dazzled in a hand-embroidered Louis Vuitton gown, decked with crystals and silver beads. The silk, spaghetti strap ensemble's delicate details were designed in traditional Korean fashion.

"I wanted to create a look that was very glamorous, but also mix in Korean aspects as well," Jung told E! News prior to winning the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series later that evening.

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Credit: Getty

Complementing her look, Jung's hair paid homage to her heritage as her dark locks were swept back into a sleek braid adorned with a special hair tie — a modernized take on the Korean Daenggi, a traditional Korean ribbon that was made from the same fabric as her dress.

"The dress was so on point on how familiar it was to the motherland of Korea yet how modern and cool it felt," her hairstylist, Jenny Cho, said in a statement. "I can't hide the fact that I was very emotional about how I got to be the one to style her hair into a modern version of the sleek traditional Korean braids and to put the Daenggi into Hoyeon's hair."

As a former runway model, runner-up on Korea's Top Model, and cover star of American Vogue's February issue this year, the SAG Awards carpet wasn't the first time the star stepped into the style scene.

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Credit: Getty

It also wasn't the first time she collaborated with Louis Vuitton either. After walking the runway for the French fashion house at the Spring/Summer 2017 show, Jung was named its new global Maison Ambassador in Oct. 2021.

This followed her partnership with Adidas Originals, where she debuted her new adicolor campaign while sporting a trendy tracksuit that was a fashion-forward flip from the one she wore throughout Squid Game.

While Jung's talents and fashion were surely recognized at the SAG Awards — her fellow Squid Game cast made their mark, (and history) as well!

Squid Game Credit: Netflix

The Netflix thriller show became the first non-English-language series and the first Korean series to win SAG Awards on Sunday night, earning three awards out of four nominations.

Jung's costar, Lee Jung-jae, took home the male adjacent honor winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. Both of these victors marked first-time SAG wins for the breakout stars.