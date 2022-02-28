Selena Gomez stepped out on the SAG Awards stage barefoot as she and Martin Short presented the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role

Selena Gomez Ditches Her Heels and Presents Barefoot at the SAG Awards: Watch the Relatable Moment

Selena Gomez didn't need her Christian Louboutin heels to command center stage at the SAG Awards.

The 29-year-old star surprised viewers when she hit the live broadcast barefoot alongside Martin Short, 71. The Only Murders in the Building co-stars presented the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role to West Side Story star Ariana DeBose.

Fans immediately took to social media to share their thoughts on Gomez's lack of footwear.

"selena presenting barefoot is the most selena gomez thing ever," one wrote as another tweeted, "#SelenaGomez barefoot is my fav part of the #SAGAwards so far!"

One viewer crowned Gomez their "idol", while another saluted the singer's "camp" vibe.

Gomez tripped on the carpet before her presenting gig, which explains her ditching the pumps.

Ahead of the show, which marked Gomez's first SAG Awards appearance, Gomez's makeup artist Hung Vanngo showed off her transformation from make-up free to full-glam.

With her hit "Look At Her Now" playing over the Instagram video, Gomez first rocks cozy sweater, messy bob, and a fresh face before transforming into her gorgeous SAG Awards look: a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with embellished puff sleeves, paired with a statement choker and a collection of diamond and pearl earrings. Gomez kept her hair pulled back in a sleek bun accessorized with a black bow hair ribbon.

Along with Vanngo, the star's glam squad included stylist Kate Young, nail artist Tom Bachik, and hairstylist Marissa Marino.

Bachik offered a closer look at Gomez's emerald green nails on Instagram, which complemented her matching Bulgari ring.

Marino also shared an Instagram snapshot of Gomez's elegant bun, secured with a black ribbon.

Gomez's hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building is nominated for best ensemble in a comedy series. Her co-stars Steve Martin and Short each received nominations for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

Earlier this month, Gomez recalled her most memorable beauty "disaster": the 2018 Met Gala.

The Rare Beauty founder told Glamour UK her look at the Heavenly Bodies-themed event four years ago was the ultimate flub. Gomez, who wore a white Stuart Vevers Coach gown, glittery eyeshadow and diamond jewelry to the Met, told the outlet she regrets how tan she looks in photos.

"While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful," Gomez explained.

Although the "Wolves" singer was pleased with her tan at the start of the evening, she realized her complexion took on an increasingly orange tint.

"The night went on [and] it kept getting darker and darker," she said. "When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event - my first thought was - 'I have to get out of here!' "