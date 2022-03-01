Selena Gomez Jokes About Viral Barefoot Moment at SAG Awards: 'I Couldn't Keep My Heels On'
Selena Gomez shut down the SAG Awards red carpet with her show-stopping Oscar de la Renta gown and Bulgari diamonds. She also had one of the most viral moments of Sunday's broadcast, when she stepped out on the stage to present barefoot, making the pop star and actress even more relatable to her army of fans.
Gomez, who ditched her Christian Louboutin heels after she stumbled on the red carpet, seemingly poked fun at the situation, in an Instagram post where she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her gorgeous glam.
"Last night was such a magical one," she wrote, jokingly adding, "I couldn't keep my heels on but I did manage to take a couple selfies."
Gomez collaborated with stylist Kate Young on her glamorous SAG Awards fashion moment. The star commanded the carpet in an Oscar de la Renta velvet column gown with puff sleeves from the fall 2022 collection. The fashion house referred to Gomez's look as "timeless elegance."
RELATED: Selena Gomez Ditches Her Heels and Presents Barefoot at the SAG Awards: Watch the Relatable Moment
She added a pop of color via an iridescent "ivy"-colored mani by Tom Bachik (using her 10-carat, cushion-cut Colombian emerald Bulgari cocktail ring set in platinum as inspiration).
As for her hair and makeup, Gomez's glam team, hairstylist Marissa Marino and makeup artist Hung Vanngo, created a classic look to match her gown.
Marino styled Gomez's sleek updo with a black satin bow, while Vanngo used products from the star's Rare Beauty line to create a soft and smoky look.
And Gomez was clearly feeling the look, as evidenced by the funny before-and-after video she posted to her account before hitting the red carpet.