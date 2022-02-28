Venus Williams Brings Her Style A-Game to SAG Awards in Daring High-Slit Gown

King Richard, which is based on her childhood as a tennis star in the making with sister Serena, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards

Venus Williams, who is an executive producer of the nominated film King Richard with sister Serena Williams, stepped out on the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a serious way.

The tennis star brought her A-game in a Dolce & Gabbana gown consisting of a silver bustier bodysuit with high-slit white draped sleeve and skirt. Stuart Weitzman heels, a Rodo clutch and Gismondi 1754 jewels completed the look, according to her Instagram, where she wrote "I really feel like a goddess atm ✨✨✨ ... Thank you to my glam team ahhhh!"

Before posing on the red carpet, she gave a preview of the look on Instagram with a shoutout to her stylist Law Roach, makeup artist Karina Milan and hairstylist Lacy Redway.

King Richard is up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. It is competing with Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up and House of Gucci for the prize.

The film follows the Williams sisters rise on the tennis circuit under the guidance of their father and coach, Richard Williams.

Will Smith, who portrays the tennis legends' dad, also scored a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Saniyya Sidney, who plays Venus in the film, told PEOPLE on the red carpet that she and costar Demi Singleton, who plays Serena Williams, still stay in touch with the Williams sisters even after filming. "Those are our big sisters now, which is just crazy to say," she said. "That's family, for sure."

The Williams sisters opened up to Harper's Bazaar earlier this month about the film.

"I don't think people even thought about what happened before we turned pro," Venus said.

"This isn't a movie about tennis," Serena added. "This is a movie about family."

Serena revealed that there are more stories to tell about her family and compares it to the Marvel universe.

"I think King Richard is like Iron Man and that there still are other stories around it," she told Harper's Bazaar. "The next, obviously, would be the Venus story, and then there's always the story about our other three sisters, and then there's like a mom, and then there's the Serena story."

She continued, "When I look at it, I see it just encompassing this whole superhero kind of thing."