Nicole Kidman Wows in Classic Black at the SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman is up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role at the SAG Awards for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting: Nicole Kidman.

The actress, 54, brought her timeless style sense to the red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards when she stepped out in a Saint Laurent long sleeve black velvet gown with ivory bow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She completed her look with a perfect red lip and Harry Winston jewelry including the 21-carat Fifth Avenue Diamond Crossover Earrings, Winston Cluster Diamond Bracelet and Winston Cluster Pear-Shaped Diamond Ring. The actress's outfit was styled by Julia von Boehm.

She was accompanied by her husband Keith Urban, who wore a monochromatic black suit, for the big night.

SAG Couples Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tonight, Kidman is up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. The film, which also stars Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Bardem emphasized that his performance hinged heavily on Kidman's, and vice versa.(Bardem is being recognized for his leading performance as famous television star with a SAG nod as well.)

RELATED: Get Ready for Red Carpet Live: Screen Actors Guild Awards

"It's true that our performances depended on the other's, in some ways," he explains. "Of course she has more scenes with other characters, as do I, but we really have to create that chemistry together and that relationship together. We depended on each other so much on the shoot. I guess that's what's been recognized as well."

Being the Ricardos is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.