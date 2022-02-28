Lady Gaga Glitters in Plunging Armani Gown at the SAG Awards

The singer and actress is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga dazzled at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 35-year-old Grammy-winning singer and actress, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley-Scott directed murder drama House of Gucci, radiated on the red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown featuring a glittering embroidered bustier.

She added even more sparkle via Tiffany & Co. jewelry including a diamond wreath necklace set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, diamond drop earrings and a platinum diamond ring boasting over 8 carats.

"I'm just really honored to be here. This is a beautiful night where we all get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other," she told E!'s Laverne Cox on Live from the Red Carpet!

She also brought attention to the serious world events going on right now: "And there's so much going on the world and my heart really goes out to Ukraine. And I think tonight we should all really sit in the gratitude of this."

Gaga also opened up about taking on the complex role of Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife, Patrizia, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to murder the former head of the Gucci fashion house.

"I really loved living in her all the time," she shared. "I found a lot of joy in studying her and I think that women's stories are beautiful and they're complicated and complex and I'm happy to be here tonight to celebrate all the women that are nominated telling beautiful stories, telling women's stories and revealing things about ourselves that are important and that unite us."

Gaga shared that she dived completely into the sometimes-dark role, but in order to keep it from consuming her, she remains grounded by the company she keeps.

"I do sometimes give so much that I'm depleted but ... I think people do very hard things all the time and I think we have each other and we have amazing people to look up to," she said. "That's part of what feeds me, is making sure that I always remember that. I'm in the company of people that I respect and love. I respect and love everybody that's here tonight and I respect and love the public and I hope that the public can smile this evening."

During the House of Gucci press tour last year, Gaga served up a buffet of high fashion moments from Gucci to McQueen to Valentino, Celine and Versace.

While promoting House of Gucci, Gaga told film critic Ryan Painter that her ultimate style inspiration has always been her mom.

"My mother was my first fashion icon," she shared in an interview with KUTV 2 News. "Just watching her get ready for work. I loved watching her. She only had like four blazers to go to work in, but man did she know how to wear this blazers. She would do her makeup with drugstore makeup. She really knew how to put herself together. She's my beautiful Italian mother. That's where I first started. My mother is a powerful woman. "Strength and fashion kind of go hand in hand for me."

She also credits her teenage years in New York City as having a huge influence on her express individualism when it comes to her wardrobe.

"Being part of a subculture in New York on the lower east side when I was 17 years old and living down there. You learn how to express yourself with or without money," she said. "It's more about artistry than anything else. I wore a uniform for most of my life, so as soon as I left [school] I really let loose."