Kerry Washington Shares Sneak Peek of Her SAG Awards Glam  — and the Big Reveal Gown Moment!

Kerry Washington is ready for a big night at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Little Fires Everywhere star gave fans a preview of her red carpet look for the SAG Awards, plus an inside look at her getting ready process in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video.

Washington, 45, wore a fitted strapless yellow ballgown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti, styled by image architect Luxury Law. She completed the look with Messika Jewelry, a smoky eye, Old Hollywood waves and a bold berry lip for an added pop of color. She also showed herself dramatically lip syncing to Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back to Me Now as her hairstylist worked his magic.

Washington has been busy with back-to-back red carpet events, attending the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night in another head-turning look.

The actress wore a goddess-like Zuhair Murad gown featuring a statement making chain and decked the look out in DeBeers diamond jewelry.

In 2017, Washington made a political statement at the SAG Awards with an "actors are activists" pin on the left arm of her off-the-shoulder, long bell-sleeved Roberto Cavalli Couture white gown.

"I'll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety & the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings," the actress captioned her Instagram post at the time.

Kerry also admitted last year that she keeps a piece of jewelry from each of her characters' wardrobes when she wraps filming a TV show or film.

"I really use jewelry when I'm thinking about what's most important to a character. So for one character, I might wear a necklace with a cross on it. When I was doing American Son for Netflix, I was playing a mom and we custom-made a necklace with a 'J' for my son's name. For Olivia [Pope] from Scandal, I saved some of her earrings. I think about it a lot when I'm preparing a character," Washington, 44, told PEOPLE in November.

While she typically saves the jewelry for the "memory," Washington says "every once in a while" she will put on an old piece from one of her characters.