Jada Pinkett Smith went with a vintage look at the SAG Awards, stepping out in style to support husband Will Smith who is nominated for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard

Jada Pinkett Smith Wears a Gown She Bought 'a While Ago' to SAG Awards: 'I Had It in the Closet'

The Hollywood power couple — who have been married since 1997 — stepped out together for the SAG Awards on Sunday, and made the red carpet their own personal runway.

The couple arrived to the SAG Awards in coordinated looks. Jada selected a navy vintage gown from her own closet while Will looked dapper in a matching three-piece suit.

"It's vintage. It's something I bought a while ago," Jada told Laverne Cox on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet. "I had it in the closet and I was like, ya know what, I think girl is ready for the SAG Awards."

"I take a shower and I wear what's on the bed when I get out," Will added while giving credit to his stylist for picking out his attire.

Tonight, Smith is up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard, which he also produced. The film follows tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams as they start in the sport and their rise to ground-breaking champions status. Venus and Serena are played by actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, respectively.

"When we heard that Will wanted to do it, it was like, 'Oh my God this movie is going to be the real deal.' Whatever film he's in, it's the real deal. We got the sense of this is gonna be big, this is gonna be a serious film," Venus, 41, told Entertainment Weekly about Will, who previously portrayed other real-life public figures like Chris Gardner and Muhammad Ali.

Venus and Serena's expectations were exceeded as Smith said they enjoyed the movie during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Venus and Serena cried all the way through. They loved it."

"I get the call that Venus and Serena are walking into the theater to see the film," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "It's the worst two hours ever. The worst two hours. Because you spent so much time creating these things, and there is literally only one audience when you do it. ... You hope that they like it."

Following the film's release, it was revealed that Smith showed his appreciation for the cast of King Richard by gifting them with bonuses.

The actor explained to Entertainment Tonight why he gave bonuses to his co-workers, telling the outlet, "All I can do is my part, so it's always an honor and a pleasure for me to do my part, and everybody put in brilliant work. It was the COVID shutdowns, people really stuck with us."

"It was a much more difficult process than anybody thought they were signing up for," Smith told ET of working on the film. "I just felt that it was fair."

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Smith received about $40 million for the film, and subsequently used his own money to pay bonuses to the cast of King Richard, including Saniyya Sidney (Venus) and Demi Singleton (Serena), as well as Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal and Aunjanue Ellis.

A source told THR the bonuses from Smith were an additional cash sum given to his co-stars in addition to what Warner Bros. had already given them to compensate for the simultaneous streaming release.