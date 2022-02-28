The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 SAG Awards
From eye-popping colors to plunging necklines, here are the looks that turned heads at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kerry Washington
in a Celia Kritharioti gown, Messika jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Lady Gaga
in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Cynthia Erivo
in a Louis Vuitton design and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Selena Gomez
in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Bulgari Serpenti jewelry.
Cate Blanchett
in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown and Pomellato jewelry.
Alexandra Daddario
in an Atelier Versace gown, Debeers jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
HoYeon Jung
in a Louis Vuitton gown and matching hair ribbon.
Ariana DeBose
in a custom Valentino Couture gown and DeBeers jewelry.
Elle Fanning
in a custom Gucci vest, blouse and pants with Cartier jewels.
Naomi Watts
in Fendi Couture.
Vanessa Hudgens
in Atelier Versace and Chopard jewels.
Jessica Chastain
in Dior Haute Couture.
Caitriona Balfe
in a Saint Laurent gown and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.
