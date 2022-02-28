The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 SAG Awards

From eye-popping colors to plunging necklines, here are the looks that turned heads at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Andrea Lavinthal February 27, 2022 07:19 PM

Kerry Washington

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a Celia Kritharioti gown, Messika jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes. 

Lady Gaga

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

in a Louis Vuitton design and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Selena Gomez

Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Bulgari Serpenti jewelry.

Cate Blanchett

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown and Pomellato jewelry.

Alexandra Daddario

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in an Atelier Versace gown, Debeers jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

HoYeon Jung

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a Louis Vuitton gown and matching hair ribbon. 

Ariana DeBose

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a custom Valentino Couture gown and DeBeers jewelry.  

Elle Fanning

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a custom Gucci vest, blouse and pants with Cartier jewels. 

Naomi Watts

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in Fendi Couture

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in Atelier Versace and Chopard jewels.

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

in Dior Haute Couture.

Caitriona Balfe

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

in a Saint Laurent gown and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels. 

By Andrea Lavinthal