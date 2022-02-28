"It was a gift," the West Side Story star tells PEOPLE on the Screen Actors Guild red carpet, "and I hope it's still serving her well"

Ariana DeBose Lent Her Bra to Rita Moreno at a Photoshoot — and Let Her Keep It!

From swapping roles to swapping bras, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno do it all!

After starring together in the 2021 film adaptation of the iconic musical West Side Story, the pair became so close that DeBose, 31, happily lent her bra to the 90-year-old Moreno when she was in need at a photoshoot.

"We did a photoshoot, I believe it was for the Hollywood Reporter, and she needed a bra, and she really liked mine. And she said, 'You know, I'm a 34B.' And I said, 'You know, so am I.' So I gave her my bra," DeBose tells PEOPLE on the Screen Actors Guild red carpet, with a laugh. "It was great."

And when PEOPLE's red carpet correspondent Jeremy Parsons asked if Moreno gave the bra back, DeBose — wearing a custom strapless Valentino gown — said she refused to allow it.

"It was a gift!" said the nominee for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role. "And I hope it's still serving her well."

DeBose said that Moreno has become a true mentor to her ever since she took on the role of dreamer Anita in the new adaptation, which had been Moreno's role in the 1961 film version.

"From my perspective she's been nothing but grace and love and support, and I think that's really beautiful, especially a generational mentorship relationship like this, in this industry, in Hollywood," DeBose said. "I won't say it doesn't happen often, but to have it be a wonderful experience and be so public at the same time — she is incredible both in front of the camera and off and I'm really grateful."

And Moreno has shared the same love for her costar, previously telling Parade that DeBose is "marvelous. She's a ferocious dancer, way better than I was."

DeBose — who already won a Golden Globe for her performance in West Side Story and is also nominated for an Academy Award — said the role has been life-changing, and she's enjoying the chance to celebrate it at the SAG Awards.

"To have the film so well-received by so many critics and industry professionals — that means the world to me, coming from the Broadway community," she said. "To be able to make that leap and have people really respect the work and the effort and the artistry — that means more to me than anything, so to be able to be here to celebrate that tonight is really amazing."

"I'm just in celebratory mode," she said. "I've got a constant loop of Doja Cat in my head!"