All About Ariana DeBose's 'Rock and Roll' Beauty Look at the SAG Awards
The first major award show of the year calls for a look that stands out on the red carpet, especially if you're a nominee. And Ariana DeBose delivered the drama at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.
The 31-year-old star, who won outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story, chose a fuchsia Valentino Haute Couture gown, De Beers diamonds and bold makeup to match.
"A pop of color on her eyes always [looks] stunning, especially for such a special night like tonight," makeup artist Andréa Tiller, who partnered with Lancôme to create DeBose's beauty look, tells PEOPLE. "I wanted to bring in a rock and roll kind of flare to edge up the dress a bit."
The colors in the smoky eye were inspired by an orchid that reminded Tiller of DeBose's Valentino gown.
To get the "fuchsia pop" she applied Lancôme Ombre Hypnôse Stylo Shadow Stick in Quartz Rose as a base on the lids. "It's a really special color that I haven't seen before." She blended shade #6 from the Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Reflet D'Améthyste in the creases to add dimension.
Waterproof liner and mascara were key. Tiller used Lancôme Idôle Waterproof Liquid Liner to form a cat eye, and applied three coats of Lancôme Idôle Waterproof Mascara. "She cried during an emotional interview before hitting the red carpet and [the makeup] did not budge," says Tiller.
She balanced out the intensity of the eye with a bright pink blush (Lancôme Blush Subtil in Blush For You) for a "vibrant, youthful look." And to finish, she blended Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Rose Lancôme, on the lips to create a sheer tint and topped it with Lancôme Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss in Miracle.
"We definitely took a risk," Tiller says of the overall effect. "But if you know Ari, she's very vibrant, bold and confident. She's just one of a kind."
Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew gave the star an equally show-stopping half shaved, highlighted hair look with TSD Hair Extensions. She used Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse to mold her hair on one side and emphasize the tighter curls on the other and Maui Moisture Frizz Free + Shea Butter Elongated Gel in the back to smooth flyaways.
DeBose seemed thrilled with her glam squad's hard work. She told Laverne Cox on Live from E!: Sag Awards, that her hair played up her "masculine and feminine sides."
"All the beautiful sides, honey!" she said. "We are more than one thing, are we not?"
She also gave love to Tiller, joking that the pro "beat the mess out of this face."
"She's probably watching the camera like, 'Please stop crying,'" she added with a laugh.
