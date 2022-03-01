The pros behind the West Side Story winner's hair and makeup share exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and details of their beauty prep with PEOPLE

All About Ariana DeBose's 'Rock and Roll' Beauty Look at the SAG Awards

The first major award show of the year calls for a look that stands out on the red carpet, especially if you're a nominee. And Ariana DeBose delivered the drama at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

The 31-year-old star, who won outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story, chose a fuchsia Valentino Haute Couture gown, De Beers diamonds and bold makeup to match.

Ariana DeBose Credit: Andréa Tiller

"A pop of color on her eyes always [looks] stunning, especially for such a special night like tonight," makeup artist Andréa Tiller, who partnered with Lancôme to create DeBose's beauty look, tells PEOPLE. "I wanted to bring in a rock and roll kind of flare to edge up the dress a bit."

The colors in the smoky eye were inspired by an orchid that reminded Tiller of DeBose's Valentino gown.

Ariana DeBose Credit: Andréa Tiller

To get the "fuchsia pop" she applied Lancôme Ombre Hypnôse Stylo Shadow Stick in Quartz Rose as a base on the lids. "It's a really special color that I haven't seen before." She blended shade #6 from the Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Reflet D'Améthyste in the creases to add dimension.

Ariana DeBose Credit: Andréa Tiller

Waterproof liner and mascara were key. Tiller used Lancôme Idôle Waterproof Liquid Liner to form a cat eye, and applied three coats of Lancôme Idôle Waterproof Mascara. "She cried during an emotional interview before hitting the red carpet and [the makeup] did not budge," says Tiller.

Ariana DeBose Credit: Andréa Tiller

Ariana DeBose Credit: Andréa Tiller

"We definitely took a risk," Tiller says of the overall effect. "But if you know Ari, she's very vibrant, bold and confident. She's just one of a kind."

Ariana DeBose Credit: Andréa Tiller

DeBose seemed thrilled with her glam squad's hard work. She told Laverne Cox on Live from E!: Sag Awards, that her hair played up her "masculine and feminine sides."

"All the beautiful sides, honey!" she said. "We are more than one thing, are we not?"

She also gave love to Tiller, joking that the pro "beat the mess out of this face."